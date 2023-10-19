REI to close again on Black Friday, inspire action to help everyone in America Opt Outside

Outdoor retailer will pay 16,000 employees to spend the day outside while making it easier for others across the country to do the same

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor retailer REI Co-op is closing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday again this year as part of its annual Opt Outside tradition. Rather than focusing on profits and sales, the co-op is paying its 16,000 employees to spend the day outside, while calling on the broader community to join and help others to do the same.

Outdoor retailer REI Co-op is closing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday again this year as part of its annual Opt Outside tradition. Rather than focusing on profits and sales, the co-op is paying its 16,000 employees to spend the day outside, while calling on the broader community to join and help others to do the same. (PRNewswire)

Today, over 100 million people in the U.S. lack access to quality outdoor space. To help close this gap, REI launched its Outside in 5 initiative earlier this year—bringing together its 23-million member community to partner with nonprofits and support legislation to help everyone in America get outside in five minutes, no matter where they live.

"Eight years ago, we asked everyone to join us in ditching the chaos and mass consumerism of Black Friday and instead spend the day outside. But for millions of people living in America, the invitation to Opt Outside isn't so simple," said REI CEO Eric Artz. "We're committed to changing that."

Since 2015, Opt Outside has demonstrated the collective power of the outdoor community by inspiring hundreds of organizations and millions of people to participate. Now, the co-op is harnessing this power to help pass the Outdoors for All Act, which would secure funding for green spaces in underserved communities. With the REI Cooperative Action Network, it takes mere seconds for anyone to send a letter to Congress. To date, nearly 50,000 people have joined REI in voicing their support.

"If you're planning to Opt Outside with REI on Black Friday, help others do the same," said Artz. "Voicing support for the Outdoors for All Act is a simple, but impactful step that can help make the possibility of Opt Outside a reality for everyone."

In 2022, REI announced Opt Outside would become an ongoing, permanent, employee benefit. Each year REI closes all stores, distribution centers, activity centers, call centers, and headquarters on Black Friday. While customers can still place an order on REI.com, order processing and fulfillment will not begin until the following day.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 185 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewsfoto/REI Co-op) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op