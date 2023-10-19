How to help
Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Earnings per diluted share of $2.51
  • Operating revenue of $5.9 billion
  • Operating income of $2.2 billion

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 third quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)(PRNewswire)

"We faced many challenges in the quarter, including continued inflationary pressures and a drop in carloads," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally we gained momentum through the quarter, which positions us to provide our customers with great service. Operating and safety metrics are showing solid improvement, as we increase asset utilization. We are aligning the team around our strategy focused on being the best in safety, service, and operational excellence as we drive growth to the railroad. Through our day-to-day actions, we will continue to make improvements as we exit the year."

Financial Results: Operating Revenue Reduced by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Lower Volumes
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

  • Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was down 10% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 3%.
  • Operating ratio was 63.4%, up 350 basis points. Rising fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 170 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 17%.

Operating Performance: Service Strengthening as Resource Utilization Improves 
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 200 daily miles per car, a 5% improvement.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 4% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,537 feet, a 1% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 6% to 985 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.052, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
  • Union Pacific's year to date reportable personal injury and derailment rates improved.

2023 Full Year Outlook Remains Relatively Unchanged

  • Year to date softness in consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: 0.0%)
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
    • Updated capital plan of $3.7 billion
    • Maintain dividend of $1.30/quarter
    • No further 2023 share repurchases planned

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israeli wars and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and future volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and planned capital investments ; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

###

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and


3rd Quarter


Year-to-Date























Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,

2023



2022



%


2023



2022



%























Operating Revenues











































Freight revenues


$

5,545



$

6,109



(9)

%

$

16,770



$

17,391



(4)

%






















Other revenues



396




457



(13)



1,190




1,304



(9)























Total operating revenues



5,941




6,566



(10)



17,960




18,695



(4)























Operating Expenses











































Compensation and benefits



1,201




1,278



(6)



3,649




3,471



5























Fuel



702




932



(25)



2,132




2,586



(18)























Purchased services and materials



668




626



7



1,971




1,809



9























Depreciation



580




563



3



1,729




1,677



3























Equipment and other rents



235




215



9



718




660



9























Other



378




319



18



1,086




987



10























Total operating expenses



3,764




3,933



(4)



11,285




11,190



1























Operating Income



2,177




2,633



(17)



6,675




7,505



(11)























Other income, net



106




124



(15)



383




334



15























Interest expense



(334)




(315)



6



(1,009)




(938)



8























Income before income taxes



1,949




2,442



(20)



6,049




6,901



(12)























Income tax expense



(421)




(547)



(23)



(1,322)




(1,541)



(14)























Net Income


$

1,528



$

1,895



(19)

%

$

4,727



$

5,360



(12)

%

































































Share and Per Share











































Earnings per share - basic


$

2.51



$

3.05



(18)

%

$

7.76



$

8.56



(9)

%






















Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.51



$

3.05



(18)


$

7.75



$

8.54



(9)























Weighted average number of shares - basic

608.7




620.4



(2)



609.3




626.1



(3)























Weighted average number of shares - diluted

609.8




621.5



(2)



610.3




627.4



(3)























Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.30



-


$

3.90



$

3.78



3


































































Operating Ratio



63.4

%



59.9

%


3.5

pts


62.8

%



59.9

%


2.9

pts






















Effective Tax Rate



21.6

%



22.4

%


(0.8)

pts


21.9

%



22.3

%


(0.4)























UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date


























For the Periods Ended September 30,


2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%


























Freight Revenues (Millions)

















































Grain & grain products


$

825



$

880




(6)

%


$

2,658



$

2,624




1

%

























Fertilizer



194




178




9




563




541




4


























Food & refrigerated



259




290




(11)




777




828




(6)


























Coal & renewables



488




611




(20)




1,422




1,611




(12)


























Bulk



1,766




1,959




(10)




5,420




5,604




(3)


























Industrial chemicals & plastics



557




579




(4)




1,638




1,656




(1)


























Metals & minerals



556




601




(7)




1,654




1,648




-


























Forest products



333




390




(15)




1,012




1,140




(11)


























Energy & specialized markets



611




624




(2)




1,856




1,762




5


























Industrial



2,057




2,194




(6)




6,160




6,206




(1)


























Automotive



609




601




1




1,821




1,663




10


























Intermodal



1,113




1,355




(18)




3,369




3,918




(14)


























Premium



1,722




1,956




(12)




5,190




5,581




(7)


























Total


$

5,545



$

6,109




(9)

%


$

16,770




17,391




(4)

%

























Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

















































Grain & grain products



183




190




(4)

%



582




590




(1)

%

























Fertilizer



51




51




-




144




149




(3)


























Food & refrigerated



45




48




(6)




133




143




(7)


























Coal & renewables



231




243




(5)




650




670




(3)


























Bulk



510




532




(4)




1,509




1,552




(3)


























Industrial chemicals & plastics



163




165




(1)




484




486




-


























Metals & minerals



206




202




2




604




589




3


























Forest products



54




62




(13)




161




189




(15)


























Energy & specialized markets



146




140




4




429




412




4


























Industrial



569




569




-




1,678




1,676




-


























Automotive



210




198




6




623




580




7


























Intermodal [a]



763




811




(6)




2,246




2,373




(5)


























Premium



973




1,009




(4)




2,869




2,953




(3)


























Total



2,052




2,110




(3)

%



6,056




6,181




(2)

%

























Average Revenue per Car

















































Grain & grain products


$

4,486



$

4,641




(3)

%


$

4,563



$

4,449




3

%

























Fertilizer



3,818




3,504




9




3,921




3,634




8


























Food & refrigerated



5,847




6,017




(3)




5,850




5,809




1


























Coal & renewables



2,114




2,514




(16)




2,187




2,403




(9)


























Bulk



3,465




3,685




(6)




3,592




3,612




(1)


























Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,406




3,508




(3)




3,381




3,404




(1)


























Metals & minerals



2,688




2,969




(9)




2,736




2,799




(2)


























Forest products



6,197




6,347




(2)




6,305




6,044




4


























Energy & specialized markets



4,201




4,434




(5)




4,331




4,273




1


























Industrial



3,612




3,852




(6)




3,671




3,702




(1)


























Automotive



2,894




3,030




(4)




2,921




2,866




2


























Intermodal [a]



1,459




1,672




(13)




1,500




1,651




(9)


























Premium



1,769




1,939




(9)




1,809




1,890




(4)


























Average


$

2,702



$

2,895




(7)

%


$

2,769



$

2,814




(2)

%



























[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) 





Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,









Millions, Except Percentages


2023



2022









Assets
















Cash and cash equivalents


$

750



$

973









Short-term investments



16




46









Other current assets



3,047




2,933









Investments



2,580




2,375









Properties, net



57,010




56,038









Operating lease assets



1,670




1,672









Other assets



1,467




1,412









Total assets


$

66,540



$

65,449

























Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
















Debt due within one year


$

1,724



$

1,678









Other current liabilities



3,580




3,842









Debt due after one year



31,153




31,648









Operating lease liabilities



1,244




1,300









Deferred income taxes



13,095




13,033









Other long-term liabilities



1,740




1,785









Total liabilities



52,536




53,286









Total common shareholders' equity



14,004




12,163









Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity


$

66,540



$

65,449









UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) 



Year-to-Date








Millions, for the Periods Ended September 30,

2023


2022








Operating Activities













Net income

$

4,727


$

5,360








Depreciation


1,729



1,677








Deferred income taxes


59



180








Other - net


(531)



(147)








Cash provided by operating activities


5,984



7,070








Investing Activities













Capital investments*


(2,582)



(2,690)








Other - net


(68)



131








Cash used in investing activities


(2,650)



(2,559)








Financing Activities













Dividends paid


(2,380)



(2,362)








Debt repaid


(2,179)



(2,185)








Debt issued


1,599



6,080








Share repurchase programs


(705)



(5,497)








Other - net


125



(246)








Cash used in financing activities


(3,540)



(4,210)








Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(206)



301








Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year


987



983








Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

781


$

1,284








Free Cash Flow**













Cash provided by operating activities

$

5,984


$

7,070








Cash used in investing activities


(2,650)



(2,559)








Dividends paid


(2,380)



(2,362)








Free cash flow

$

954


$

2,149










*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $55 million in 2022.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)




























3rd Quarter




Year-to-Date


For the Periods Ended September 30,


2023



2022




%


2023



2022





%

Operating/Performance Statistics

























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



200




191




5

%



199




192




4

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*



23.6




23.7




-




23.9




23.8




-


Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



23.5




24.4




(4)




23.6




24.3




(3)


Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

129




124




4




126




126




-


Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



208,678




214,999




(3)




622,932




634,494




(2)


Train length (feet)



9,537




9,483




1




9,337




9,376




-


Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



75




62




13

pts



75




65




10

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

64




58




6

pts



63




59




4

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



985




1,045




(6)




984




1,045




(6)


Total employees (average)



31,624




30,841




3




31,800




30,582




4



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























Average fuel price per gallon consumed


$

3.12



$

3.96




(21)

%


$

3.07



$

3.64




(16)

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



219




227




(4)




677




687




(1)


Fuel consumption rate***



1.052




1.056




-




1.087




1.083




-



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























Grain & grain products



17,649




18,554




(5)

%



56,551




59,042




(4)

%

Fertilizer



2,982




2,802




6




9,071




9,068




-


Food & refrigerated



4,643




4,430




5




13,700




13,389




2


Coal & renewables



23,367




25,169




(7)




66,728




69,977




(5)


Bulk



48,641




50,955




(5)




146,050




151,476




(4)


Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,492




7,702




(3)




21,797




22,946




(5)


Metals & minerals



9,253




10,053




(8)




27,409




28,460




(4)


Forest products



5,636




6,573




(14)




17,000




19,892




(15)


Energy & specialized markets



9,621




9,322




3




28,937




27,493




5


Industrial



32,002




33,650




(5)




95,143




98,791




(4)


Automotive



4,624




4,347




6




13,711




12,634




9


Intermodal



17,765




18,296




(3)




53,452




54,924




(3)


Premium



22,389




22,643




(1)




67,163




67,558




(1)


Total



103,032




107,248




(4)

%



308,356




317,825




(3)

%



*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 




2023


















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date


















Operating Revenues

































Freight revenues


$

5,656



$

5,569



$

5,545



$

16,770


















Other revenues



400




394




396




1,190


















Total operating revenues



6,056




5,963




5,941




17,960


















Operating Expenses

































Compensation and benefits



1,179




1,269




1,201




3,649


















Fuel



766




664




702




2,132


















Purchased services and materials



653




650




668




1,971


















Depreciation



572




577




580




1,729


















Equipment and other rents



235




248




235




718


















Other



357




351




378




1,086


















Total operating expenses



3,762




3,759




3,764




11,285


















Operating Income



2,294




2,204




2,177




6,675


















Other income, net



184




93




106




383


















Interest expense



(336)




(339)




(334)




(1,009)


















Income before income taxes



2,142




1,958




1,949




6,049


















Income tax expense



(512)




(389)




(421)




(1,322)


















Net Income


$

1,630



$

1,569



$

1,528



$

4,727



















































Share and Per Share

































Earnings per share - basic


$

2.67



$

2.58



$

2.51



$

7.76


















Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.67



$

2.57



$

2.51



$

7.75


















Weighted average number of shares - basic



610.6




608.7




608.7




609.3


















Weighted average number of shares - diluted



611.5




609.5




609.8




610.3


















Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.30



$

1.30



$

3.90



















































Operating Ratio



62.1

%



63.0

%



63.4

%



62.8

%

















Effective Tax Rate



23.9

%



19.9

%



21.6

%



21.9

%

















UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2023




1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date


Freight Revenues (Millions)

















Grain & grain products


$

943



$

890



$

825



$

2,658


Fertilizer



186




183




194




563


Food & refrigerated



263




255




259




777


Coal & renewables



505




429




488




1,422


Bulk



1,897




1,757




1,766




5,420


Industrial chemicals & plastics



536




545




557




1,638


Metals & minerals



536




562




556




1,654


Forest products



332




347




333




1,012


Energy & specialized markets



613




632




611




1,856


Industrial



2,017




2,086




2,057




6,160


Automotive



587




625




609




1,821


Intermodal



1,155




1,101




1,113




3,369


Premium



1,742




1,726




1,722




5,190


Total


$

5,656



$

5,569



$

5,545



$

16,770


Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

















Grain & grain products



202




197




183




582


Fertilizer



45




48




51




144


Food & refrigerated



44




44




45




133


Coal & renewables



216




203




231




650


Bulk



507




492




510




1,509


Industrial chemicals & plastics



157




164




163




484


Metals & minerals



188




210




206




604


Forest products



52




55




54




161


Energy & specialized markets



139




144




146




429


Industrial



536




573




569




1,678


Automotive



200




213




210




623


Intermodal [a]



734




749




763




2,246


Premium



934




962




973




2,869


Total



1,977




2,027




2,052




6,056


Average Revenue per Car

















Grain & grain products


$

4,668



$

4,527



$

4,486



$

4,563


Fertilizer



4,135




3,830




3,818




3,921


Food & refrigerated



5,963




5,740




5,847




5,850


Coal & renewables



2,341




2,107




2,114




2,187


Bulk



3,743




3,568




3,465




3,592


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,402




3,336




3,406




3,381


Metals & minerals



2,853




2,677




2,688




2,736


Forest products



6,384




6,337




6,197




6,305


Energy & specialized markets



4,408




4,388




4,201




4,331


Industrial



3,760




3,646




3,612




3,671


Automotive



2,944




2,928




2,894




2,921


Intermodal [a]



1,573




1,471




1,459




1,500


Premium



1,866




1,794




1,769




1,809


Average


$

2,861



$

2,748



$

2,702



$

2,769




[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP



Debt / Net Income









Millions, Except Ratios


Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,


for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]


2023



2022


Debt


$

32,877



$

33,326


Net income



6,365




6,998


Debt / net income



5.2




4.8



Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios


Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,


for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]


2023



2022


Net income


$

6,365



$

6,998


Add:









Income tax expense



1,855




2,074


Depreciation



2,298




2,246


Interest expense



1,342




1,271


EBITDA


$

11,860



$

12,589


Adjustments:









Other income, net



(475)




(426)


Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]



56




54


Adjusted EBITDA


$

11,441



$

12,217


Debt


$

32,877



$

33,326


Operating lease liabilities



1,606




1,631


Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0



-




-


Adjusted debt


$

34,483



$

34,957


Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



3.0




2.9




[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-301961514.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.