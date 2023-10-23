Harmonic Brings Industry-Leading Density to 10G Fiber Networks with New OLT Shelf

New Pier OLT Shelf Converges XGS PON, GPON and Combo PON in a Compact, Temperature-Hardened Device

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the launch of its new high-density Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf, a significant addition to Harmonic's virtualized cOS™ broadband platform and family of network edge devices. Addressing the escalating demand for high-speed 10G connectivity, the Pier OLT shelf introduces new high-power OLT optics to enable downlink reach up to 60 km, streamlined plant design and simplified deployment of outdoor access networks. With its industry-leading density in a temperature-hardened device, service providers can leverage the Pier OLT shelf to increase the serviceable area size for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband and minimize building infrastructure requirements to accelerate time to market.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new OLT shelf serves both indoor data centers and outdoor cabinets, offering unparalleled versatility, performance and reliability. Accommodating a diverse array of deployment scenarios, the Pier shelf supports up to 32 XGS PON, 16 Combo PON or 32 GPON service groups per rack unit, allowing operators to meet a wide spectrum of subscriber and market needs. Whether transforming legacy coax networks to unleash ultra-fast 10G broadband speeds or establishing cutting-edge fiber networks in greenfield environments, the Pier OLT shelf ushers in a new era of agility and opportunity for operators. Manufactured in the U.S., the Pier shelf also facilitates broadband build-outs subject to federal rules that are applied to Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program fund recipients — further simplifying deployments.

"The Pier solution is the newest addition to Harmonic's versatile fiber portfolio and enables our customers to design practical and optimized optical distribution networks for greater cost efficiency and performance," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband business at Harmonic. "In conjunction with the Harmonic Wharf hardened switch — launched earlier this year — Pier strengthens broadband service providers' ability to deliver high-speed FTTH and enterprise-class connectivity without the need of a local building or facility."

The Pier OLT shelf's high density enables service providers to leverage fewer devices per subscriber. When coupled with Harmonic's Wharf switch for aggregation, the solution's extended mid-mile range facilitates more strategic placement of the network components within a defined footprint. High power output, with low power consumption, optimizes the Pier shelf to expand each location's service area reach to ensure full capitalization of all available system capacity. Device capacity and extended range enable operators to minimize construction, ultimately reducing timelines and providing practical options for evolution.

The Pier OLT shelf provides broadband operators with an evolutionary pathway from GPON to XGS-PON and supports operator-selected third-party ONU and ONT customer premises equipment (CPE). Leveraging Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning virtualized broadband core, the solution achieves industry-leading energy efficiency alongside critical real-time insight into system performance through Harmonic's cOS Central telemetry and AI-powered analytics solution.

Harmonic's market-leading virtualized broadband core powers next-gen broadband services to more than 21 million cable modems for over 100 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will demonstrate its cOS broadband platform and flexible network edge devices during Network X 2023 in Paris, Oct. 24-26 at the Icotera booth F14 and Sagemcom booth G2. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.