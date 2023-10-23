MICHIGAN MEDICINE HARNESSES THE POWER OF SECTRA'S DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SOLUTION TO ENHANCE PATIENT CARE AND FOSTER COLLABORATION AMONG PHYSICIANS

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that the US health and academic center Michigan Medicine is expanding its usage of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution by including Sectra's module for digital pathology. This will enable their pathologists to review and collaborate around cases, ultimately improving cancer diagnostics in the region.

Digital pathology leads to numerous advantages for hospitals, pathologists, and patients. With Sectra's digital pathology solution, Michigan Medicine will experience streamlined operations, reduced costs, and heightened diagnostic precision. The pathologists will complement their use of microscopes with the digital solution, allowing them to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. They will now have instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

The health center's pathologists and radiologists now sharing a unified platform will pave the way for integrated diagnostics, which is key in efficient cancer care for example, as the different specialties can collaborate even better.



These advantages for Michigan Medicine and its pathologists will in turn provide their patients with expedited diagnoses and an increased likelihood of obtaining accurate and timely treatment, ultimately helping to enhance their overall healthcare experience and outcomes.

Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., highlighted, "Sectra's innovative merging of conventional radiology imaging with digital pathology has significantly impacted healthcare institutions aiming for comprehensive diagnostic insights. Michigan medicine's adoption of Sectra's digital pathology solution symbolizes the success of our ongoing partnership. It highlights the positive influence of an enterprise imaging strategy in providing the highest quality of patient care."

This order was recognized in order bookings for the first quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year.

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive ten years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction.

