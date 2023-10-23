Tecfil takes the world's first lignin-based automotive filter to the United States

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boasting a 15% better performance compared to conventional filters and a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions, the EcoLigna filter will be showcased at AAPEX by the largest automotive filter manufacturer in Latin America

Tecfil, a Brazilian company and the largest manufacturer of automotive filters in Latin America, is introducing the world's first sustainable lignin-based automotive filter, the EcoLigna, to the North American market. The innovation will be showcased at its booth (A5531) at AAPEX, an exclusive automotive aftermarket event taking place in Las Vegas, NV, from October 31 to November 2.

The EcoLigna is produced with an innovative filtering medium. Its uniqueness lies in using paper with a manufacturing process that reduces CO2 emissions by 20% and also in its 15% superior performance compared to conventional filters, thanks to the technology employed. In addition to this newly launched line, Tecfil will showcase its portfolio of filters for the company's light vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, and motorcycles at the event.

"We are introducing a new line of filters with superior performance and focus on sustainability to the North American market, priced equivalently to traditional products," says Plinio Fazol, Marketing and New Products Manager at Tecfil, emphasizing that Tecfil is the first company in the world to adopt this technology in the filtering medium. "Introducing the new filter at AAPEX provides an opportunity to demonstrate Tecfil's excellence in automotive filters and the company's dedication to the innovation and quality that propel the automotive industry".

Tecfil marked its 70th anniversary in 2023, reinforcing its leading position in the Brazilian market and its global reputation in the filter industry, with exports to over 60 countries, including the United States and Latin American nations.

The company provides a diverse range of automotive replacement filters and produces more than 5,800 filter models for various markets, serving thousands of vehicle models. Over the past 10 years, its industrial capacity has more than doubled, increasing from four million to over ten million units per month, which, along with the improved production efficiency provided by its Industry 4.0 model, enables the company to ensure a regular supply to the market with stable prices and availability.

