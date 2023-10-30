MissionSquare Foundation Partners with Junior Achievement on Initiatives to Advance Financial Resiliency and Experiential Learning for Teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA (JA) revealed a multi-year commitment from the MissionSquare Foundation to endorse two initiatives that address financial literacy education for teens and promote experiential learning in the classroom. This significant partnership marks one of the first investments by the MissionSquare Foundation, established in 2022.

MissionSquare Foundation will support the development and design of a MissionSquare-specific JA-3DE case for implementation with students during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years at three high schools in Prince George's County, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. An initiative of Junior Achievement, 3DE is a school within a school model that uses case methodology to help students connect academic learning with real-world applications through project-based learning. The initiative already is making an impact, as 3DE students have a 56% higher rate of immediate college enrollment and a 34% higher four-year cohort graduation rate. Participation in the 3DE program also leads to higher math and reading proficiency and lower rates of chronic absenteeism.

MissionSquare Foundation also is investing in the JA Teens & Personal Finance Survey, which occurs each April during Financial Literacy Month. The survey captures teens' opinions and perspectives on financial concepts with the results being used to help inform the development of JA learning experiences, as well as serving as thought leadership content within the broader financial literacy arena.

"There is a critical need for financial literacy education, and we greatly appreciate MissionSquare Foundation's investment in this area," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We look forward to working with the foundation in the months ahead to help increase the financial capability of the young people we serve."

"We recognize the urgency of strengthening financial literacy programs for the youth of our nation. At MissionSquare, we firmly believe that the investments we make today in their financial education will pave the way for their long-term economic security as adults. Our collaboration with Junior Achievement in these critical financial education initiatives is a source of pride, and we are committed to sharing the results and insights of our programs." said Deanna J. Santana, the Acting Chief Executive Officer and President of MissionSquare Retirement.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

About MissionSquare Foundation

The MissionSquare Foundation, launched in 2022 through an initial $20 million grant from MissionSquare Retirement, seeks to make a meaningful impact in our communities by focusing on the long-term well-being of youth. Our core initiatives focus on civic mindedness, financial capabilities, critical thinking and leadership development skills. We believe that cultivating these lifelong skills in our next generation supports strong, sustainable and thriving communities.

