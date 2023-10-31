American Industrial Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $5 Billion Hard Cap

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP"), a New York-based industrial-focused private equity firm, closed its eighth fund, American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII, L.P. ("Fund VIII") at its hard cap of $5 billion in Limited Partner commitments and was oversubscribed.

Fund VIII achieved its hard cap with broad support from its long-term existing investor base that comprises pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, fund of funds, gatekeepers, and family offices, as well as new investors that further diversified AIP's investor base by size, type, and geography.

AIP executes a transformative and self-reliant investment strategy primarily focused on improving operations and growing the earnings of industrial companies by deploying the Firm's deep operational and engineering capabilities. The Firm is characterized by its lead by serving philosophy and its high-performance partnerships with management teams that focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

The Acalyx Advisors team, who previously worked alongside AIP raising Funds IV, V, VI, and VII, together with Finex Hong Kong Limited, served as placement advisors for Fund VIII. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to AIP for Fund VIII.

About AIP

American Industrial Partners has deep roots in the industrial economy and currently manages approximately $16 billion on behalf of its limited partners. AIP is distinctively focused on industrial businesses across a broad range of end markets that include: aerospace and defense, automotive, building products, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, logistics, metals & mining, and transportation, among others. The AIP Team seeks to generate differentiated returns by working with management teams to implement comprehensive Operating Agendas to improve profitability and build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $28 billion, operate over 240 manufacturing and distributions facilities, and employ over 70,000 employees as of June 30, 2023. AIP's strategy, investment criteria, and portfolio companies are described in more detail at www.americanindustrial.com. Please contact AIP's Investor Relations Team at IR@americanindustrial.com for additional information.

