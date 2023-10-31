Caribou Coffee sparks comfort and joy this season with the return of its holiday menu

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee, a global premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands company, announced the return of its holiday menu, complete with the comeback of many fan favorites as well as new additions that are sure to spark the joy of the season with every sip. Starting Thursday, November 2, guests can order from a wide variety of handcrafted beverages including non-dairy options – customized exactly how they want.

New holiday menu items include the Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker and Cranberry Orange Muffin, along with permanent favorites like the Maple Waffle Sandwich. (PRNewswire)

"We are embracing the spirit of innovation this year with the return of Caribou's holiday beverage line-up," said Matt Reiter, Senior Vice President of Product & Procurement at Caribou Coffee. "New festive beverages including the Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker and Vanilla Oat Nog Latte are great options for guests that crave new ways to enjoy holiday classics. We are always looking for exciting ways to elevate seasonal flavor profiles and craft them with a fresh approach, whether that is bringing a seasonal flavor to your favorite espresso beverage or elevating a classic eggnog beverage with a non-dairy alternative."

Caribou Coffee's commitment to innovation continues to shine brightly with the debut of a new flavor to the brand's Espresso Shaker lineup – the Ho Ho Mint Mocha. Espresso Shakers launched earlier this year and were enthusiastically embraced by guests. Seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and the newly introduced limited-time offering Ho Ho Mint Mocha only amplify the already exceptional lineup of Espresso Shaker beverages.

Caribou is also excited to introduce a new line of oat nog beverages – the Vanilla Oat Nog Latte and Vanilla Oat Nog Crafted Press, creamy and delicious holiday drinks made with vegan friendly, non-dairy oat nog. As non-dairy and plant-based offerings continue to be important to Caribou's guests, the new line of beverages serves as great non-dairy alternatives to eggnog. Earlier this year Caribou Coffee was thrilled to announce that Caribou Perks members can customize their beverages with non-dairy milk at no additional charge when they order ahead in the Caribou Coffee app.

Guests can customize their beverages from the 2023 holiday menu to their liking from a wide range of preparation options. The full menu includes*:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: Real white chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and mint flavor, topped with whipped cream and candy canes. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

NEW Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker: Fresh espresso shaken with mint flavor, white chocolate sauce, and ice topped with a splash of oatmilk.

Iced Ho Ho Mint Mocha Crafted Press: Cold press iced coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and hints of both white chocolate and mint, served over ice. Crafted Press is also available hot or blended.

NEW Vanilla Oat Nog Latte : Espresso and steamed oat nog combined with vanilla flavor, topped with ground nutmeg. Also available iced.

NEW Iced Vanilla Oat Nog Crafted Press: Cold press iced coffee with a splash of oat nog, real sugar and a hint of vanilla, served over ice. Crafted press is also available hot or blended.

Spicy Mocha: Real chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and flavors of ancho and chipotle peppers and topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

NEW Cranberry Orange Muffin: An orange muffin studded with sweet cranberries and topped with coarse sugar.

*Holiday food and beverages are available for a limited time, while supplies last at U.S. locations.

Caribou fans can look forward to the return of Reindeer Blend® and Bold North® Blend coffees. Reindeer Blend, a dark roast beloved by many, is 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified. It includes a balanced blend with berry fruit and sweet notes in a rich Sumatra base flavor. Reindeer Blend, which has a decaf blend as well, is available in ground and whole bean packages and K-Cup® pods. Bold North Blend, another 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, is a dark roast featuring notes of warm caramel and barrel oak. It will be available ground in prepackaged bags. Both will return in stores, at CaribouCoffee.com and in select retail partners nationwide.

With the addition of seasonal packaged coffees, comes the return of new seasonal merchandise, available in stores and online. These holiday giftable items include stainless steel tumblers with a woven clutch, ceramic holiday mugs, stainless handle mugs with a slide lid, and more. Grab-n-go items are also available for stocking stuffers including Holiday Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Holiday Pretzel Rods, Peppermint Crunch Chocolate Bites, Holiday Caramels and Santa and Snowman Cookies.

Caribou Perks® members have various options to order and pick up their favorite holiday drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, curbside pickup, and the newly launched delivery option. Caribou Perks members who order ahead on the Caribou Coffee app can also benefit by getting non-dairy milk customization options for no additional charge. The mobile app allows guests to save their favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse. Joining Caribou Perks loyalty reward program is free and easy. To enroll in Caribou Perks, guests can visit www.cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks or text "Perks" to 763-CARIBOU.

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality, handcrafted coffee-forward beverages and craveable food options in more than 750 coffeehouses worldwide. Each menu item is crafted with the purpose to create day-making experiences. Known for a commitment to sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou Coffee serves 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. This passion for premium is also why Caribou Coffee makes every handcrafted beverage with only clean label ingredients, like real chocolate chips and caramel, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

As of Sept. 26, 2023, Caribou Coffee has 329 company-owned, 139 non-traditional and 319+ franchise locations in 11 countries. The company is also a craft roaster and retailer of specialty bagged coffee, K-Cup® Pods and ready-to-drink products, which can be found online and in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, dining venues and office breakrooms across the United States.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. Panera Brands companies are independently operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), perks Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

