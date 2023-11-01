Campbell's® Reveals America's Favorite Side Dishes with 2023 "State of the Sides" Report

Sides Season gets sweeter: Artisan Chocolatier, Phillip Ashley, unveils limited edition Campbell's recipe-inspired chocolate truffles available Nov. 7

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell's® today released its 2023 State of the Sides, a food-focused report on holiday food trends, top side dishes and must-try recipes to celebrate the official start of sides season. Additionally, America's love of sides will extend to chocolate format with expert chocolatier Phillip Ashley's release of the Holiday Sides Collection. This limited-edition, six-piece, soup-infused savory chocolate set features flavors inspired by Campbell's holiday recipes.

America’s love of sides will extend to chocolate format with expert chocolatier Phillip Ashley’s release of a limited-edition soup-infused Holiday Sides Collection featuring flavors inspired by Campbell’s holiday recipes. (PRNewswire)

Campbell's Second Annual 'State of the Sides' Report

From traditional tastes to trending flavors, the 2023 'State of the Sides' report surveyed 5,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving to hear what recipes will be on their holiday tables and how side dishes continue to reign supreme as America's 'go to' choice to fill their plate over the traditional main course.

Findings from the survey include:

67% prefer side dishes to the entrée, which is up by one percent from last year's report

The most popular side dishes this year are mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole

Sides help make your meal unique – 66% say that sides are a way to bring cultural heritage to the Thanksgiving table

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans will celebrate Friendsgiving in 2023

To learn more about the 'State of the Sides' report, visit SidesSeason.com.

Phillip Ashley Limited Edition Holiday Sides Truffle Collection

Luxury chocolatier Phillip Ashley Chocolates is helping Campbell's celebrate America's love of sides with a sweet limited-edition launch inspired by classic Campbell's side dishes. The Holiday Sides Collection is a six-piece, 'soup infused,' savory chocolate set inspired by iconic Campbell's holiday recipes, including:

Green Bean Casserole – A Campbell's icon and top side dish, per the State of the Sides, this truffle brings out the umami flavors of the dish by featuring Campbell's Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, green beans and onion infused sea salt in a dark chocolate fudge bonbon.

Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese – A top side dish that continues to grow in popularity around the holidays, this truffle features Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup, triple cream Brie, and jalapeño-infused white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate bonbon.

Baked Corn Casserole – One of a few holiday side dish options that Americans would eat year-round, this truffle is composed of cornbread, sweet corn and Campbell's Cream of Chicken soup in a white chocolate bonbon.

Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes – The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, this truffle is composed of sweet potatoes, thyme, local Memphis hot honey, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup and milk in a chocolate bonbon.

Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes – A trendy twist on the nation's favorite side dish, this truffle features a Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup caramel coated in a dark chocolate bonbon with everything bagel seasoning.

Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing – A combination of rich flavor, this truffle contains roasted apples, fennel and Campbell's Cream of Celery Soup bread pudding in a blond chocolate bonbon.

"Creating out-of-the-box chocolate flavors that are delicious and tell a story is a true passion of mine," said Phillip Ashley. "There are so many stories that come from celebrating the holidays with loved ones. It has been an honor to create this new collection inspired by Campbell's essential side dishes that every holiday dinner table should include."

"Sides season just got even sweeter," said Marci Raible, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Campbell's. "From Green Bean Casserole to Mac & Cheese, we're excited for the drop of the new Holiday Sides Collection which highlights the many recipes that feature our iconic can and spark menu inspiration for holiday hosts this season."

Beginning Nov. 7, the Holiday Sides Collection will be available to purchase for $35 each while supplies last on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com.

To stay up to date with all things Campbell's holidays, visit SidesSeason.com and follow Campbell's on TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram.

About the State of the Sides Report

This online survey of 5,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving (100 per state) was commissioned by Campbell's and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 1.4 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Chef Phillip Ashley Rix, dubbed "The Real-Life Willy Wonka" is one of the leading designers of luxury chocolate in the world. He is an award-winning chocolatier and founder of luxury brand, Phillip Ashley Chocolates. An Ambassador of Taste, he has curated dining experiences at the James Beard House, crafted tens of thousands of chocolates for Hollywood's elite at the EMMYS®, GRAMMYS®, and OSCARS®, appeared on the Food Network, selected to Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2020 and in 2022, signed a deal to become the exclusive chocolatier for American luxury automaker, Cadillac. He is also a 2023 James Beard House nominee.

In 2023 Phillip Ashley Chocolates celebrates 10 years of creating chocolate flavors and designs that are nothing short of extraordinary. With a commitment to exceptional quality, creativity, and social impact, Phillip Ashley Chocolates continues to redefine the art of chocolate and leave a lasting impression on chocolate enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact: Brianna Tiller, brianna.tiller@mslgroup.com

Campbell's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Campbell's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campbell's