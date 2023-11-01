Collective Retreats Expands The Conservatory Stays & Experiences Portfolio

Luxury Outdoor Hospitality Innovation Leader Welcomes New Properties and Charts Dynamic Period of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further redefine outdoor hospitality for today's mindful travelers, Collective Retreats introduced The Conservatory in August 2023—a unique collection of design-forward and experience-centered properties for nature enthusiasts. Reflecting the personalized vision of its founders, The Conservatory has brought together a curated community of like-minded properties in extraordinary locations. Today, The Conservatory announces the first two properties to be managed by Collective Retreats: the iconic El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, and the award-winning Tumbling River Ranch in the Colorado Rockies.

In the heart of Marfa, El Cosmico stands as a testament to the visionary legacy set in motion by founder Liz Lambert. It serves as a vibrant beacon for the enchanting landscapes of West Texas, offering guests not only artfully designed accommodations and picturesque campgrounds but also a curated selection of soul-enriching provisions showcased within the on-site general store. As part of an exciting transformation, Collective Retreats will oversee the management of El Cosmico.

"I'm excited that El Cosmico is becoming a member of The Conservatory. Their portfolio of unique independent properties is perfect company for our West Texas enclave, and the group's approach to creative, thoughtful and unconventional management is well suited to the needs and culture of El Cosmico," says Liz Lambert, Founder.

Nestled an hour away from Denver in the picturesque landscape of the Rocky Mountains, Tumbling River Ranch has been welcoming guests seeking an authentic western ranch experience for over 77 years. The ranch is surrounded by the Pike National Forest and Mount Evans Wilderness Area which is home to world-class horseback riding, hiking, fishing, and whitewater rafting. Tumbling River Ranch is now a member of The Conservatory, under the visionary stewardship of Collective Retreats. Recently purchased by Empirical Hotel Investments, the ranch will soon embark on an exciting journey of transformation poised to emerge as the preeminent year-round boutique retreat of the Colorado Rockies.

"We are delighted to entrust Collective Retreats with our newly acquired guest ranch, the historic Tumbling River Ranch", said Jasen Mark, President and Founder of Empirical. "We welcome the entire Collective team on our next great adventure to restore and enhance Tumbling River Ranch."

For the upcoming 2024 summer season, reservations are now open, and Tumbling River Ranch eagerly anticipates the return of both loyal past guests and newcomers. The ranch will continue to offer exceptional programming and amenities. Looking ahead to 2025, an extensive renovation is in the works, promising to honor and celebrate Tumbling River Ranch's rich history by carefully restoring and modernizing the ranch to welcome and enchant future guests.

"Since the inception of Collective Retreats, the largest B-Corp in luxury outdoor hospitality, our goal has been connecting people to nature, and to each other, by establishing experience-driven retreats in one-of-a-kind locations." says Peter Mack, Founder & CEO, Collective Retreats & The Conservatory. "The reception to the launch of The Conservatory has been phenomenal and based on owner demand, we have expanded the offering to include turn-key management services. We couldn't be more excited to start the journey with the first two legendary properties."

Collective Retreats proudly announces the appointment of Victor Vasquez as Senior Vice President of Development to lead the brand's development pipeline further enhancing The Conservatory's portfolio of inspired destinations. Victor brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise developed over two decades in the hospitality industry with diverse and renowned global brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, and the Shangri-La Group. Most recently, Victor held a key leadership role at Sagra, where he contributed significantly to the success of their property, Hill Farm, which is a part of The Conservatory portfolio.

For more information on The Conservatory, please visit: https://www.collectiveretreats.com/conservatory/

ABOUT THE CONSERVATORY

The Conservatory is a new collection of design-forward hotels for nature enthusiasts. A first of its kind, The Conservatory presents a portfolio of nature-based, artfully designed properties that expand upon their locations' culture, environment, and history. Evoking the aura of sun-drenched glasshouses, the properties in The Conservatory embrace singular settings, erasing the boundaries between indoors and out, and offer guests beautiful, intentional experiences to observe and interact with each of the spectacular locales. Destinations include Piaule in Catskill, NY; Casa MUSA in Loma Bonita, Guerrero; Hill Farm by Sagra in Sunderland, Vermont; GrayBarns in Silvermine, Connecticut; Casa TO in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca; hinter in Mont Tremblant, Quebec; Kokos Huis in Franschhoek, South Africa; and The Malin in New York City and Nashville.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE RETREATS

Collective Retreats is proud to be the first and largest global outdoor hospitality brand to receive certified B-Corp status. Collective Retreats is an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused experiential travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each bold, eco-centric concept embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and themselves through unique on-site activities, immersive culinary activations, personal hospitality, and culture-forward programming. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas; and Governors Island, NY with a growing pipeline of new developments across North America and the Middle East including Texas, Montana, Vermont, California, and Saudi Arabia.

