FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEDPLASMA, a leader in the collection of highquality plasma, is proud to announce a comprehensive remodeling initiative aimed at enhancing the experience of its donors and raising the standard of excellence in its collection centers. Plasma collected by KEDPLASMA is used by its parent company Kedrion Biopharma, a global player in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapies to treat patients with rare and serious conditions.

KEDPLASMA Announces Nationwide Facility Remodeling Project

In 2022, Kedrion Biopharma and UK-based Bio Products Laboratory joined forces, adding BPL's 29 plasma collection centers to the centers operated by KEDPLASMA. As a result, the company will temporarily close several of its BPL-branded locations for remodeling and facility enhancement.

"We are thrilled to invest in these upgrades, which mark a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to deliver unparalleled donor experiences," said Federico Latini, Chief Executive Officer of KEDPLASMA. "Donors are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe these renovations will elevate their enjoyment and satisfaction when interacting with us."

Stough Development Corporation will partner with KEDPLASMA on the project. "The remodeling projects will involve significant upgrades to the interior and exterior of the facilities, including modernized aesthetics, improved accessibility, and state-of-the-art amenities while consolidating all centers under the KEDPLASMA brand." Said Scott Stough, CEO of Stough Development Corporation. "The goal is for donors to feel safe and comfortable during their donation."

"As we embark on this exciting chapter, we thank our loyal donors, partners, and stakeholders for their ongoing support" said Ugo Di Francesco, Chief Executive Officer of Kedrion SpA. "Donors stand at the beginning of a bridge between patients and the treatments available for them on the other side. These treatments would not be available without them. We look forward to unveiling the transformed BPL Plasma centers to KEDPLASMA centers soon."

KEDPLASMA donors affected by the closures should visit nearby operating locations during this time. KEDPLASMA will consistently update its website ( https://www.kedplasma.us /) with the latest information on the remodeling progress and reopening dates.

About KEDPLASMA

KEDPLASMA collects and procures high-quality plasma through a capillary network of plasma centers in more than 70 locations in the United States and 5 in the Czech Republic for its parent company, Kedrion Biopharma, a global biopharmaceutical company, which produces plasma-derived medicinal products treating rare diseases, disorders, and conditions such as Hemophilia and Immunodeficiencies. Kedrion's portfolio includes 37 plasma-derived products which are distributed in over 100 countries.

About Stough Development Corporation

Stough Development Corporation is a 3rd third-generation family business specializing in developing medical, office, and retail properties. Stough is a full-service real estate company based in Cincinnati, OH, that creates, builds, and manages state-of-the-art medical facilities across the US with holdings in 24 states. In addition to construction and development, Stough has worked in the plasma industry for over 60 years and has remodeled or developed over 70 Plasma centers.

