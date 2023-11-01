Mattia Cielo Expands U.S. Retail Footprint: Jeweler of the Third Millennium Disrupts the Industry with Designs Light as a Feather Made for Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury jewelry disruptor, Mattia Cielo, is celebrating the holiday and resort season with a retail expansion across North America. The most recent additions include Hyde Park Jewelers in Newport Beach, CA and Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, CA.

Diamonds have always been a girl's best friend and Mattia Cielo is on a mission to grow and build a fine jewelry brand that disrupts the industry with unique creations made with diamonds, gemstones and other innovative materials created with the female perspective in mind and is light as a feather to move with you.

"We know that today's modern woman is empowered to make her own purchasing decisions and wants style that moves with her and is as comfortable as it is elegant. Our unique design architecture includes fine gold with the flexibility of surgical titanium that expands to adjust to swollen fingers or wrists inflight as you travel and are on the go," said founder Mattia Cielo.

While the travel industry has seen a 4.1% increase compared to last year, the third-generation jeweler is forecasting an increase in demand for stylish yet comfortable luxury items for the travel jet setter. To meet this demand, Mattia Cielo is increasing retail distribution to exclusive jewelers and department stores nationwide, bringing a modern design ethos of classic items such as the diamond tennis bracelet and big hoop earrings for women to invest in and be worn for a lifetime.

To reach women and raise awareness this fall/holiday season, a full schedule of trunk shows will showcase the core collection, RUGIADA, and new releases with activations at specialty fine jewelry retailers nationwide. Mattia Cielo's jewelry collection combines fine Italian craftsmanship with the latest innovations in ergonomic design. Embodying each creation are essential elements of Mattia Cielo's philosophy – lightness and softness, movement and flexibility and can be found at fine jewelry and department stores nationwide including Bergdorf Goodman, London Jewelers, Neiman Marcus, Maxfield, Stanley Korshak, Cellini Jewelers, Mitchell's Jewelers, Hyde Park Jewelers, Marissa Collections and other specialty retailers nationwide.

For more information on Mattia Cielo, visit https://www.mattiacielo.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/mattia_cielo.

About Mattia Cielo

The brand carries the name of its founder and CEO Mattia Cielo. The entrepreneur is the heir of a long-established dynasty of Italian jewelers, Cielo Venezia 1270, one of the most important ones in Italy, located in Vicenza. In 2007, he created his own company vision with the brand Mattia Cielo, creating jewelry for the Third Millennium with a distinct industrial design approach. The sophisticated jewels are distributed in more than 20 countries around the world. Cielo focused on making a highly innovative, technological jewel, which was befitting of the times we live in. Cielo combines Italian design and modern technology, using laser cutting and soldering, typically seen in the aviation industry. The brand has a strong testimonial network and achieved several international awards such as INSTORE Design Award, Couture Design Award, Italian Jewelry Award and UK Jewelry Award.

