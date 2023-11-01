RIDDELL EXTENDS NFL LICENSE AND PROMOTIONAL RIGHTS THROUGH 2030 SEASON

Riddell Renews Exclusive Commercial License for Collectible Helmets &

Continues Support of Football Development Initiatives through Promotional Rights

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddell, the industry leader in football helmet technology and innovation, today announced a 7-year extension of its partnership with the National Football League (NFL). Riddell will continue to serve as the Exclusive Licensee of Collectible Helmets and an Authorized Supplier of Helmets to the NFL. The extension begins for the 2024 season and runs through the 2030 season.

(PRNewswire)

"Riddell's continued partnership with the NFL represents the enduring strength of our decades-long relationship as we collectively support the growth of football on a global stage," said Dan Arment, President and Chief Executive Officer at Riddell. "Riddell will continue delivering protective equipment innovation to NFL players while collaborating with the League and its clubs on unique designs that appeal to fans and collectors."

With the extension, Riddell retains the NFL license to produce a full line of collectible football helmets ranging from miniature Pocket Pro models to full-size Speed replica to the authentic SpeedFlex model. In recent years, Riddell and the NFL have collaborated to offer special commemorative collections while a new slate of On-Field Alternates and Throwback designs were introduced in 2022 and continued this season.

"Whether it's expanding our line of NFL team helmets to include new styles, some of which are now worn on-field by players, or supporting admirable league initiatives, we're pleased to provide fans and collectors with a variety of helmet options to choose from," said Michael Oller, SVP of Consumer Products and Business Development at Riddell.

Also prominently featured in the partnership is Riddell's promotional rights designation as an Authorized Supplier of Helmets to the NFL. Riddell will provide resources for football development at the grassroots level and help drive the game's growth in international markets through its promotional rights.

Riddell is proud to be the football helmet market share leader with ~76% of NFL players choosing to wear the brand at the professional level.

About Riddell

Riddell was founded with a goal of giving back to the football community while advancing and improving athlete protection. As the long-standing leader in football head protection and protective athletic equipment for more than 90 years, Riddell is leading the game to a strong future by creating a path to next generation protection. Riddell also offers best-in-class reconditioning services to help ensure athletes have access to clean, sanitized, and recertified equipment. Off the field, Riddell's licensed collectibles business is regarded as the cornerstone of football collectibles for fans and collectors of the NFL. For more information, visit www.Riddell.com or follow @RiddellSports on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information:

Erin Griffin, SVP of Marketing & Communications, Riddell

224.585.5231 | 469.216.3829 | eegriffin@riddellsports.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riddell