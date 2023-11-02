Converged Services and Jonathan Rose Companies Successfully Implement innovative strategy to increase access to technology in affordable housing

The partnership aims to help improve digital connectivity in affordable housing by providing high-speed, low-cost internet and smart community solutions by leveraging the Affordable Connectivity Program through Marketing Agreements.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Services, a national technology and lifestyle amenities consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the results of a recent partnership with Jonathan Rose Companies, a leader in affordable and mixed-income housing. This partnership aimed to increase digital access amongst affordable housing residents where internet connectivity rates have long lagged behind national averages.

The primary aim of the partnership is to negotiate high-speed, low-cost internet services for affordable housing communities. Once these terms are established, the partnership focuses on leveraging the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to make these services effectively free for residents, thereby improving digital access within these communities.

The strategic objectives of the partnership are as follows:

Affordable Internet Connectivity: The first step involves negotiating with Internet service providers to secure high-speed, low-cost Internet services for residents in affordable housing units.

Utilizing the ACP: After securing favorable internet terms, the partnership aims to make these services effectively free for residents by leveraging the Affordable Connectivity Program by requiring the service provider to educate residents about the existence and benefits of the ACP.

Access to Devices: Through the ACP, eligible residents have the opportunity to take advantage of a one-time discount on the cost of a device.

Community Reinvestment: Jonathan Rose Companies continues to invest in community amenities like computer labs or training programs, further enhancing the quality of life for residents.

By focusing on these strategic objectives, Converged Services and Rose are committed to significantly improving digital connectivity and access for residents in affordable housing communities.

Art, Attorney: "Converged Services retained our law firm to negotiate with a host of Internet service providers to include provisions in service contracts at a selection of Rose's rental properties that require the providers not only to inform residents about the availability of the Affordable Connectivity Program but also to help eligible residents actually enroll in ACP. We were ultimately successful in finalizing contracts that create an informal partnership between the providers and Rose's property staff to help increase resident participation in ACP - including on-site ACP registration events, distribution of ACP informational material to residents, and training the property staff to answer resident questions about ACP directly. Throughout this innovative and collaborative initiative, Rose demonstrated a firm commitment to helping its residents learn about and get signed up for the ACP program."

Dawn, Rose: "Jonathan Rose Companies' mission is to create a more environmentally thriving, socially just world through the development, preservation, renovation, and management of green, affordable, and mixed-income housing. It is clear that we cannot equalize the landscape of opportunity without equalizing the digital divide. This gap deeply determines people's access to health, livelihood, education, food, financing, information, and more. If we are to create a more just and equal society, we must provide pervasive, affordable digital access. We are pleased that our partnership with Converged Services is achieving results, and we continue to look for further opportunities to extend digital access for our residents."

Leo, Converged Services: "From our extensive experience in the field, we've witnessed the exponential need for broadband services, especially in low-income communities. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is not just about providing internet access; it's a lifeline, opening doors to education, work, and community engagement. At Converged Services, we believe that connectivity is a fundamental right, and through this initiative with Rose, we're committed to making a lasting difference in the communities we serve."

To foster trust and build a rapport with residents, Internet Service Providers make multiple visits to sites, tailoring their marketing to fit the unique needs of each community. They invest time in getting to know the residents and understanding their specific requirements in a confidential manner. On-site marketing and tech events are conducted to answer questions and provide information about services, products, and technology. Marketing materials provided by the internet provider, which include details of the ACP, are incorporated into welcome packages for new residents and are also displayed in common areas, following prior arrangements. This approach, more personal and community-centric, ensures that residents feel comfortable and informed about the services being offered.

The partnership between Converged Services and Rose has already seen encouraging results, where properties have embraced the marketing agreement in tandem with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). In addition to connecting residents to internet services and ACP subsidy, the collaboration also aims to tackle other barriers that contribute to the digital divide, such as access to training and devices. Both Rose and Converged Services are in stride with each community's unique needs, dedicated to offering robust support and education to ensure success.

As for the next steps, the partnership is exploring additional funding opportunities to further education, training, and device accessibility for residents. These initiatives will not only improve digital literacy but also contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

This partnership between Converged Services and Rose marks a significant step towards more connected communities. Both companies are committed to leveraging their expertise and resources to make a lasting impact on affordable housing across the nation.

About Converged Services

Converged Services is a nationwide and independent full-service technology advisory firm with over 25 years of experience. We partner with management companies, associations, builders, and developers to review existing Internet and Video agreements to ensure you receive the best technology at the best price. We analyze, advise, negotiate, and optimize agreements for both bulk and non-bulk community associations to provide revenue gains and cost savings. The value of Converged Services is our enduring commitment throughout the duration of our agreement. We prioritize the satisfaction of your residents, positioning you as the leading advocate for your community. For more information, visit www.convergedservicesinc.com.

About Jonathan Rose Companies

Jonathan Rose Companies is one of the country's leading developers and investors in sustainable, affordable, and mixed-income multifamily real estate, with more than 19,000 units owned or managed. Founded in 1989, Jonathan Rose Companies is a mission-driven company focused on enhancing the health and wellness of its residents with green, energy-efficient property improvements, and through its Communities of Opportunities programming. With offices in New York, Connecticut, Colorado, Ohio, and California, Jonathan Rose Companies has developed or acquired more than $4.2 billion of real estate. For more information, visit www.rosecompanies.com.

