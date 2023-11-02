UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND STUDIOCANAL CELEBRATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF WORKING TITLE'S BELOVED HOLIDAY CLASSIC, "LOVE ACTUALLY", WITH THE THEATRICAL AND HOME ENTERTAINMENT WORLDWIDE RE-RELEASE OF A DAZZLING NEW 4K RESTORATION

IN THE U.S. AND CANADA, THE THEATRICAL RE-RELEASE OF THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY RESTORATION INCLUDES A NEW 10-MINUTE INTRODUCTION ABOUT THE FILM'S ICONIC MOMENTS

THE HOME ENTERTAINMENT RELEASE INCLUDES AN All-NEW 30-MINUTE FEATURETTE OF THE CAST AND FILMMAKERS REFLECTING ON THE CREATION, IMPACT AND LEGACY OF A FILM THAT HAS BECOME A MULTI-GENERATIONAL HOLIDAY TRADITION AROUND THE WORLD.

THE LOVE ACTUALLY ANNIVERSARY RESTORATION WILL BE RELEASED THEATRICALLY IN SELECT GLOBAL MARKETS AND ON HOME ENTERTAINMENT BEGINNING IN LATE NOVEMBER.

Download New Artwork here

Watch New Trailer here

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic, Love Actually, Universal Pictures and STUDIOCANAL are thrilled to announce the worldwide theatrical and home entertainment re-release of a dazzling new 4K restoration of the Working Title film.

(PRNewswire)

First released during the 2003 holiday season, Love Actually, directed and written by Oscar® nominee Richard Curtis, would become a pinnacle of British cinema and an emotional lodestar for audiences around the world. In the 20 years since its release, Love Actually has evolved into an enduring multi-generational reminder of the universal power of love, in all its forms, and has become a holiday viewing tradition in homes around the globe.

Beginning in select global markets this November (details below), the home entertainment re-release of the 4K Anniversary Restoration of Love Actually will be supported by an all-new 30-minute featurette, filmed in London, of the all-star cast and filmmakers reminiscing about their favorite memories of the making of the film and reflecting on the impact and legacy of Love Actually, now two decades later. The theatrical re-release in the U.S. and Canada will include a new 10-minute introduction highlighting the film's most iconic moments.

Love Actually features unforgettable performances from the most acclaimed actors of this generation, including two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson, BAFTA winner Hugh Grant, Oscar® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Oscar® nominee Keira Knightley, Academy Award® winner Colin Firth, Oscar® nominee Liam Neeson, Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy, Oscar® nominee Laura Linney, Emmy and BAFTA winner Martin Freeman, BAFTA nominee Andrew Lincoln, BAFTA winner Gregor Fisher, Emmy nominee Thomas Brodie-Sangster, SAG nominee Rodrigo Santoro, Golden Globes Portugal winner Lúcia Moniz, Martine McCutcheon, BAFTA winner Rowan Atkinson, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, and the late, legendary BAFTA and Emmy winning actor Alan Rickman.

Produced by Working Title founders five-time Academy Award® Best Picture nominee Tim Bevan and six-time Best Picture nominee Eric Fellner and by Best Picture nominee Duncan Kenworthy, Love Actually features an iconic soundtrack, a soaring score by Grammy winning composer Craig Armstrong, cinematography by Oscar® nominee Michael Coulter, production design from BAFTA winner Jim Clay and costumes by Oscar® nominee Joanna Johnston.

Writer-director Richard Curtis noted: "I'm really excited about this new version of the film; it's never looked or sounded better. And, although I'm slightly shocked by how old I've got, I loved the featurette, which is full of new thoughts and memories about the film from all the people who made it."

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Co-Chairmen of Working Title, said:

"As Working Title approaches its 40th anniversary year, it's exciting for us to acknowledge our wonderful long-term relationship with the creative genius Richard Curtis. We are so proud of all the films we have made with him and adore how they still resonate with audiences worldwide. Love Actually is a huge milestone in our history and reminds us of how very grateful we are of our continued relationship with Richard. We hope this new remastered version of the film will continue to bring many people together in joy and love this holiday season."

ABOUT THE RESTORATION

STUDIOCANAL has restored Love Actually in 4K from the 35mm original negative, which STUDIOCANAL accessed via Universal Pictures and scanned at Illuminate in Los Angeles. The 4K scans were digitally restored by Silver Salt Restoration in London. The film was color-graded at Goldcrest London by colorist Adam Glassman and supervised by Richard Curtis, who worked together to create the first HDR version of the film in Dolby Vision.

ABOUT THE NEW 30-MINUTE FEATURETTE

The all-new 30-minute Love Actually featurette stars Richard Curtis (Writer/Director), Tim Bevan CBE (Producer), Duncan Kenworthy (Producer), Craig Armstrong (Composer), Emmy winner Christopher Newman (First Assistant Director), Emmy nominee Fiona Weir (Casting Director), Nick Moore (Editor), Jim Clay (Production Designer), and cast members Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Abdul Salis (Tony), Lúcia Moniz (Aurelia) and Rodrigo Santoro (Karl). Included as part of the 20th Anniversary Love Actually home entertainment release, the featurette highlights the all-star cast and filmmakers reminiscing about their favorite memories of the making of the film and reflecting on the impact and legacy of Love Actually, now two decades later.

GLOBAL THEATRICAL LOVE ACTUALLY RELEASE DATES

FRANCE - STUDIOCANAL: 5th December

UK - UNIVERSAL: 24th November 2023

US & CANADA - UNIVERSAL: 8th December 2023

GERMANY – UNIVERSAL: 23rd November 2023

THE NETHERLANDS – UNIVERSAL: 30th November 2023

AUSTRIA – UNIVERSAL: 1st December 2023

POLAND - KINO SWIAT: 8th December 2023

KOREA - HUSKY FILMS: 6th December 2023

CHINA - DARAN: Coming Soon

CZECH REPUBLIC & SLOVAKIA- AEROFILMS: 14th December 2023

HUNGARY – ADS SERVICES: 7th December 2023

GLOBAL HOME ENTERTAINMENT & DIGITAL RELEASE DATES

FRANCE - STUDIOCANAL: 6th December 2023 (Home Ent and Digital - UHD)

US - UNIVERSAL: 21st November 2023 (4K UHD)

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About STUDIOCANAL (a CANAL+ Company)

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe's leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, operating in all nine major European markets - France, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Spain, Denmark and Benelux - as well as in Australia and New Zealand. It finances and produces around 30 films per year, distributes around 80 films per year. It owns the largest library in Europe and one of the most prestigious libraries in the world, boasting more than 8 000 titles from 60 countries, spanning 100 years of film history. 20 million euros has been invested into the restoration of 750 classic films over the past 5 years. In addition, STUDIOCANAL also produces almost 20 series each year and operates at an international level by globally distributing its scripted productions and CANAL+ Originals (2,000 hours of current and library content in distribution). All productions take place directly through STUDIOCANAL entities or with its award-winning network of 14 production companies in Europe and in the United States (STUDIOCANAL Series, Lailaps Films, Red Production Company, Urban Myth Films, Bambú Producciones, STUDIOCANAL Original, 2e Bureau, Sunnymarch TV, Sam Productions, Dingie, Kino Swiat, Birdie Pictures, Strong Film & Television, The Picture Company).

About Working Title

Working Title Films, co-chaired by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner since 1992, is one of the world's leading film production companies. Together they have made more than 125 films that have grossed over $8.5 billion worldwide. Their projects have won 14 Academy Awards (for Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, Tom Hooper's The Danish Girl, James Marsh's The Theory of Everything, Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, Joe Wright's Anna Karenina, Tim Robbins' Dead Man Walking; Joel and Ethan Coen's Fargo; Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age; and Joe Wright's Atonement), 10 Golden Globes, 43 BAFTA Awards and numerous prestigious prizes at the Cannes and Berlin International Film Festivals.

Fellner and Bevan have been honoured with the Producers Guild of America's David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, the PGA's highest honour for motion picture producers. They have been accorded two of the highest film awards given to British filmmakers; the Michael Balcon Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, at the Orange British Academy Film [BAFTA] Awards, and the Alexander Walker Film Award at the Evening Standard British Film Awards. They have also both been honoured with CBEs (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire).

The company's commercial and critical hits include My Beautiful Laundrette, Sid & Nancy, The Interpreter, About a Boy, Ali G, Notting Hill, Elizabeth, Fargo, Dead Man Walking, Bean, High Fidelity, Johnny English, Billy Elliot, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, A Serious Man, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Love Actually, Shaun of the Dead, Pride & Prejudice, Nanny McPhee, United93, Mr. Bean's Holiday, Hot Fuzz, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Burn After Reading, Frost/Nixon, Atonement, Senna, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Contraband, Anna Karenina, Les Misérables, About Time, Rush, Trash, Everest, Legend, The Danish Girl, Hail Caesar!, Bridget Jones's Baby, Victoria and Abdul, Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, Yesterday, Mary Queen of Scots, Rebecca, Emma, The High Note, Last Night in Soho, Cyrano, Ticket to Paradise, What's Love Got to Do With It?, The Swimmers, Catherine, Called Birdy and Matilda the Musical with Polite Society a London based action comedy written and directed by Nida Manzoor starring Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya and Shobu Kapoor now on general release in the US and the UK .

Working Title's upcoming slate includes: Blitz, a production with New Regency and Lammas Park, written and directed by Steve McQueen and staring Saoirse Ronan, Untitled New York Christmas Project, written by Richard Curtis and directed by Sam Boyd starring Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu, Drive-away Dolls, a comedy caper directed by Ethan Coen and co-written and produced with Tricia Cooke, and The Substance, director Coralie Fargeat's explosive feminist take on body horror starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley is currently in production.

Working Title's seven-part adaptation of Dolly Alderton's best-selling book Everything I Know About Love starring Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin was released by the BBC last summer and We Are Lady Parts by Nida Manzoor aired in 2021 on Channel 4 and Peacock, garnering multiple awards and nominations, including three BAFTA TV awards.

