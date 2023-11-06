Athlete Fan-Owned TV Network PlayersTV Lands Distribution With Prime Video and Amazon Freevee

PlayersTV has 50+ athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Deandre Jordan, Natasha Cloud and many more

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned TV network focused on athlete lifestyle and culture content, today announced its launch on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) Channel. PlayersTV is the ultimate destination for sports fans looking for a unique and personal way to connect with their favorite athletes.

PlayersTV (PRNewswire)

This new expansion for PlayersTV further extends its reach to audiences, bringing engaging content to a wider spectrum of viewers and providing sports fans and entertainment lovers with unprecedented access to captivating athlete lifestyle content.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Amazon," said PlayersTV co-founder Deron Guidrey. "This launch represents a major milestone for PlayersTV, as it enables us to enhance our mission of highlighting the human aspect of sports through compelling storytelling. Together, we will expand the reach of our content, providing viewers with an immersive experience that will forever transcend athlete lifestyle content."

PlayersTV will bring its 24/7 channel of athlete lifestyle and culture content, which ranges from reality, comedy, documentaries, and both scripted and unscripted content, to the massive audiences of Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. This will provide sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers with unrivaled access to athlete lifestyle content.

PlayersTV is a leading athlete lifestyle network providing fans with unparalleled access to the lives of professional athletes. With a focus on delivering compelling content that goes beyond the game, PlayersTV provides an inside look into the lives and stories of athletes across various sports. Through original programming, documentaries, interviews, and more, PlayersTV connects viewers with their favorite athletes on a personal and inspiring level.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST Channels, available anytime, for free.

For more information, visit www.playerstv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlayersTV