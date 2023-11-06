Designs for Health Launches Innovative Probiotic Toothpaste, PerioBiotic™ Silver

Leading supplement brand debuts the only probiotic toothpaste suitable for sensitive teeth

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, and recipient of the 2023 Top Nutraceutical Company award** today announced the launch of PerioBiotic™ Silver, a fluoride-free probiotic toothpaste formulated with a unique combination of ingredients to support tooth enamel strength, brighten your smile, and support overall oral health.* This product joins Designs for Health's growing line of oral health solutions including PerioPull™ and Periommune™.

PerioBiotic™ Silver features Kalident, a nano-hydroxyapatite, purified silver, CoQ10, grape seed extract, and Dental-Lac™, a strain of Lactobacillus paracasei. Dental-Lac™ has been shown in clinical research to help support a healthy balance of bacteria in the mouth and overall periodontal health.* Similar to the role of probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract, beneficial oral bacteria may help maintain dental and oral health. Purified silver may support overall oral wellness, CoQ10 may help support gum health, and grape seed extract may help healthy inflammatory support.*

Two unique functional ingredients in this formula are calcium hydroxyapatite and hydrated silica. Hydroxyapatite is the primary mineral component of healthy tooth enamel, which can be worn down over time by acidic foods and drinks, harsh orthodontic glues and braces, and microbial imbalances within the mouth. Incorporating calcium hydroxyapatite into one's daily routine may help promote healthy tooth enamel and overall shine. Hydrated silica may possess natural cleaning properties and promote the teeth's natural brightness. Additionally, instead of using traditional harsh sulfates, this formula contains coco betaine, a coconut-sourced foaming and cleansing agent, and is suitable for sensitive teeth.

"Since fluoride was added to toothpaste in the 1950s, not much has changed in the way of true innovation in the toothpaste category, which is why we are thrilled to announce the launch of our unique PerioBiotic™ Silver formulation," said Founder and Chairman Jonathan Lizotte at Designs for Health. "The latest science shows a healthy mouth begins with a balanced oral microbiome, which is why we have meticulously formulated it to exclude harsh irritants, toxins, and foaming and whitening agents that could compromise one's oral health. The final product is a culmination of clinically studied ingredients based on the latest research to help design a healthier smile for all."

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small educational services company with deep roots in natural medicine – and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

PerioBiotic™ Silver contains no fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate, or saccharin. It is free of BPAs, parabens, synthetic colors, gluten, dairy, and synthetic sweeteners, and is vegetarian and non-GMO. It comes in spearmint and lemon flavors and is available to purchase at https://www.designsforhealth.com/periobiotic.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, including its line of oral health products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to healthcare professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Top Nutraceutical Company awarded by Food Business Review

