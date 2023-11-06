MINISO Group Will Report September Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 21, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced that it plans to release its September quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 4:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 (5:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by the following Zoom link or dialing the following numbers:

Access 1

Join Zoom meeting.

Zoom link: https://dooyle.zoom.us/j/83537975392?pwd=EH04HZUn0J49ezZi7m0bymGArajiFZ.1

Meeting Number: 835 3797 5392

Meeting Passcode: 9896

Access 2

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers by using the same meeting number and passcode with access 1.

United States: +1 213 338 8477 (or +1 646 518 9805)

Mainland China: 400 182 3168 (or 400 616 8835)

Hong Kong, China: +852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731)

United Kingdom: +44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196)

France: +33 1 7037 9729 (or +33 1 7037 2246)

Singapore: +65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065)

Canada: +1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)

Access 3

Listeners can also access the meeting through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Raine Hu

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: ir@miniso.com

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

