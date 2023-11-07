Academy Sports + Outdoors Makes Holiday Shopping Easy with Unbeatable Black Friday Deals and Convenient Shopping Options

The retailer will continue its longstanding tradition of closing stores on Thanksgiving Day

KATY, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") is making it easier than ever to have fun out there with great prices on gifts that help families make more memories. With limited-time Black Friday promotions across Academy's wide assortment of products, convenient shopping options, online gift guides, and extended holiday store hours, shoppers can find meaningful gifts for everyone on their list all in one place.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is making it easier than ever to have fun out there with great prices on gifts that help families make more memories. (PRNewswire)

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 23, Academy will uphold its tradition of closing stores so team members can enjoy time together with family. Meanwhile, customers can access Academy's wide assortment of holiday deals online at Academy.com or through the Academy mobile app. Academy stores will then reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 with extended hours through 11 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors' week-long Black Friday Hot Deals begin Sunday, Nov. 19, and run through Saturday, Nov. 25, with savings on gifts like:

40% Off Game Tables

50% Off Ozone 500 Exhilarate Mountain Bikes

$400 Off Pit Boss Navigator Grill

Up To 40% Off Nike Shoes and Fleece

25% Off Hey Dude

Schwinn Electric Bike just $499.99

12' Trampoline just $149.99

Up To 50% Off Fleece from PUMA, adidas, and Under Armour

Up To $400 Off Safes

In addition to the week-long Black Friday Hot Deals, Academy will also have 1-Day-Only Doorbusters available only on Black Friday in stores, online at 9 a.m. on academy.com, and through the Academy mobile app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the Apple App store. Customers can also search gifts that give more through Academy's Christmas Gift Guide at academy.com/holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, Academy is offering convenient services for customers including eGift Cards, free in-store pickup, free shipping on most orders of $25 or more, and free professional assembly on select items like bikes and grills.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to make this holiday season fun and full of joy for everyone. To see a full list of extended holiday store hours and keep up to date with the latest deals visit academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 277 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, shane.carlisle@academy.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors