Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor TNS Communications

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of TNS Communications LLC ("TNS"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 and based in Chichester, New Hampshire, TNS serves as a trusted advisor and resource to approximately 200 enterprise and SMB customers across various end markets. For nearly two decades, TNS has built a strong reputation in the New England market by delivering exceptional customer service and insight that informs critical IT optimization and technology spending decisions.

Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, commented, "TNS' customers will greatly benefit from Amplix's enhanced IT platform and capabilities, as well as our top-notch client success team. We see a number of compelling opportunities to introduce new advisory categories to TNS' client base and unlock added value for customers."

Pete Holtman and John Beggan, Co-Founders of TNS, shared, "We're confident that combining forces with Amplix's best-in-class, data-driven platform will provide our business with tremendous growth opportunities. Joe and the team share our customer-centric focus and we look forward to leveraging Amplix's support and resources to enhance our service capabilities. This partnership will accelerate value and growth for both TNS and Amplix, as well as our respective customer bases."

About TNS

TNS is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries, serving as a trusted resource to its clients by enabling IT professionals to make more informed decisions to optimize technology spending. TNS' advisory services span connectivity, cloud telephony, cloud optimization, voice, and managed services. TNS is headquartered in Chichester, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.4tns.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services to more than 3,500 customers nationwide, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, and managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 150 employees in over 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

