CARNEGIE HALL+ LAUNCHES ON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS

New distribution agreement makes Carnegie Hall+,

featuring extraordinary performances

from leading stages around the globe,

available as premium add-on subscription

for Amazon Prime members in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Hall is thrilled to announce that Carnegie Hall+, its state-of-the-art performing arts streaming service, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Carnegie Hall+, Carnegie Hall's performing arts streaming service, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the US.

This premium subscription video-on-demand channel with programs curated by Carnegie Hall features some of the finest performing arts presentations from the world's most prestigious stages, including full-length concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, and artist profiles, plus family offerings. With selections drawn from Unitel's premier catalogue, many programs are offered exclusively on the channel and available in the U.S. for the first time. With this launch, the reach of Carnegie Hall+ is greatly expanded as Prime Video Channels joins the Apple TV app, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound in bringing these extraordinary performances by celebrated artists directly into homes in the U.S.

"We are very excited to be amplifying the reach of Carnegie Hall+ and making the channel's remarkable programming available to more and more people across the country," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "Carnegie Hall+ represents the best in performing arts programming, featuring both new and historic presentations and showcasing many of the finest artists from around the world, all at an affordable price. When watching the channel, subscribers can journey to the Salzburg Festival in Austria, the BBC Proms in London, or watch the Vienna Philharmonic perform in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, plus much more. Hundreds of hours of programming have been specially curated with all arts lovers—from casual viewers to aficionados—in mind."

Featured programming on Carnegie Hall+ includes The Leonard Bernstein Collection. Anticipating a resurgence in interest in the life and music of Leonard Bernstein with the upcoming release of Bradley Cooper's feature film, Maestro, which recently premiered at the Venice and New York film festivals, the channel invites Bernstein fans new and old to explore the most extensive collection of concert films, Emmy Award-winning broadcasts, documentaries, and historic performances featuring the iconic artist as conductor, composer, and pianist, including fully remastered presentations that can only be seen on Carnegie Hall+.

Select must-see programs on the channel also include new opera productions from leading festivals, including the Berlin State Opera's critically acclaimed new production of Wagner's Ring cycle; concerts by internationally renowned classical music artists including a Bruckner symphony cycle with Christian Thielemann and the Vienna Philharmonic, plus performances by Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, Joyce DiDonato, Asmik Gregorian, Leonidas Kavakos, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, Yo-Yo Ma, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Riccardo Muti, Jordi Savall, and many more; dance presentations including Rudolf Nureyev's Vienna State Ballet production of Swan Lake in two versions: the original 1964 performance and a celebrated new version mounted to mark its 50th anniversary; and family programming including Carnival of the Animals with the Kanneh-Mason Family, a colorful "grand zoological fantasy" performed by the seven talented siblings at London's BBC Proms, plus lively operas including Hansel and Gretel and Cinderella. Special programming featured this holiday season will include Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Handel's Messiah, plus festive performances by trumpeter Alison Balsom, Sting, and the Vienna Boys Choir.

Programming on the premium subscription video-on-demand channel is refreshed on a monthly basis, creating an ever-growing destination for the best music, opera and dance selections. More program highlights are available at carnegiehallplus.com

How to Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+

Customers are invited to subscribe to Carnegie Hall+, viewing exceptional performances anytime for $7.99 per month.

Eligible customers in the United States who are new to Carnegie Hall+ can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to Carnegie Hall+ on Prime Video Channels. More details can be found HERE.

For more information on how to subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ on all available providers—including the Apple TV app, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound—please visit carnegiehallplus.com/subscribe.

More About Carnegie Hall+

"Carnegie Hall+ opens a window to viewers to some of the world's most thrilling artists and arts destinations, creating an at-home journey of musical discovery," said Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director Clive Gillinson. "Featuring an extensive and growing collection of the world's finest presentations, the channel invites people to enjoy full-length arts performances and films wherever they may be, presented on a scale previously unavailable. While we believe that you can't replace the power of live performances, Carnegie Hall+ is especially important at a time when everyone has come to expect access to the best of every kind of programming at the push of a button. In addition, the channel offers unique access to the most remarkable performances from around the world in a way that would otherwise require an impossible travel schedule to see live."

Launched in December 2021, Carnegie Hall+ was created through a partnership between Carnegie Hall and Unitel, the world's leading classical music audiovisual producer and distributor. Presentations featured on the channel—including full-length concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, artist profiles, and family programming—are selected from Unitel's stellar catalog, one of the largest of its kind in the world, and curated by Carnegie Hall. The premium channel is aligned with Carnegie Hall's mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience.

Founded more than 50 years ago in Munich, Germany by Leo Kirch and Herbert von Karajan, Unitel has worked with artists for more than half a century to capture landmark performances and productions utilizing the latest available technology. Given the company's long-standing emphasis on quality, Carnegie Hall+ enables viewers to create an optimal home theater experience, offering state-of-the-art video and audio formats with all presentations offered in high-definition (HD) and newer programs available in 4K Ultra HD (4K UHD) and Dolby Atmos.

"Unitel's unparalleled collection of the world's leading performers features many artists who have long been favorites performing at Carnegie Hall, so we thought that they would be the ideal partner for the creation of our virtual stage, Carnegie Hall+," said Mr. Gillinson. "In addition, we will be expanding Carnegie Hall+ over time to embrace many other genres of music so that, like Carnegie Hall, the channel will represent the best of every area of music."

About Carnegie Hall

For more than 130 years, New York's Carnegie Hall has been the aspirational destination for the world's greatest performers and for audiences seeking to experience the emotional thrill of the best in live music. The Hall presents a wide range of performances on its three stages each season, including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide festivals featuring collaborations with leading New York City cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, world, and popular music.

Complementing its performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) creates extensive music education and social impact programs, playing a central role in fulfilling Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. WMI's programs, most offered for free or at low cost, annually serve more than 800,000 people worldwide with many more program participants taking part in the Hall's growing online initiatives.

For high resolution images of performances and productions featured on Carnegie Hall+, please contact the Carnegie Hall Public Relations Office at publicrelations@carnegiehall.org.

Carnegie Hall+ (PRNewsfoto/Carnegie Hall) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnegie Hall