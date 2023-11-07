Espanita Artisanal Tequila Launches E-commerce Solution through a Partnership with AccelPay.

The premier spirits brand has launched a new e-commerce solution enabling it to deepen its commercial revenue stream, reach tequila aficionados throughout the US and introduce them to a unique style of handcrafted Los Altos tequila.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espanita Artisanal Tequila, a critically acclaimed super premium tequila brand and a winner of 23 Gold, Double Gold, Triple Gold and Platinum medals, is now available online at www.espanita-tequila.com through a partnership with one of the alcohol e-commerce leaders AccelPay, a company that empowers breweries, wineries, and distilleries of all sizes to deliver an unbeatable direct-to-consumer (DTC) experience.

Espanita Double Barrel Reposado Tequila (PRNewswire)

"It's an exciting step for us to become available for home delivery with AccelPay through a robust e-commerce solution that is fully compliant with the industry's three-tier distribution system and enables the brand's consumers to purchase Espanita Tequila online and enjoy it at home", said Marina Wilson, President and a Founder of Espanita Tequila Company. "AccelPay handles compliant payment flows, order splitting, and intelligent routing so we can concentrate on our customers and tequila-making craft. By propelling expansion in direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales of Espanita Tequila from coast to coast and expanding the consumer buying experience beyond the liquor store, we hope to reach customers in new markets, and offer our fans a complete range of Espanita flavor profiles that exist across our brand's collections and expressions".

E-commerce is an evolving trade channel that has become increasingly important for the craft spirits industry. COVID pandemic and changing consumer shopping behavior propelled the quick growth of alcohol e-commerce in the USA and across the globe by accommodating the on-demand nature of today's modern shoppers looking for convenience, better choices, and efficiency. By partnering with AccelPay's network of independent retailers, Espanita Tequila will be available for purchase online throughout the country except where such deliveries are prohibited by law and will have strategically placed local delivery partners, facilitating timely order processing and shipping.

Brand's fans will be able to buy online not only the brand's staple "Artesano" collection of 100% Blue Agave tequilas handcrafted in Jalisco's Highlands, comprised of Espanita Blanco, Espanita Reposado and Espanita Añejo, but also the new additions to the brand family including its critically acclaimed 97-point rated Espanita Double Barrel Reposado and Espanita Double Barrel Añejo tequilas from the limited "Barrel Reserve" collection that showcases different barrel finishing techniques. Also available to tequila-loving consumers are Espanita Lime, Espanita Grapefruit and a 95-point rated Espanita Pineapple from the brand's award-winning "Signature Infusions" collection. Crafted in ultra-small batches, Espanita's Signature Infusions were launched in May of 2023 and feature three distinct and elegantly balanced recipes of 100% Blue Agave Blanco tequila slowly infused with freshly harvested Mexican-grown Lime, Ruby Red Grapefruit aromatic sweet Pineapple, and bottled at 35% Alc. By Vol.

About Espanita Artisanal Tequila

Espanita Artisanal Tequila is a critically acclaimed tequila brand traditionally produced from 100% Blue Agave cultivated at the high elevations of Los Altos de Jalisco. Espanita Tequila pays homage to generational traditions of the tequila-making craft that originated in Mexico centuries ago. Driven by a passion for Blue Agave spirit, each unhurried step of the brand's artisanal process is steeped in heritage, resulting in a nuanced, rich flavored agave-forward tequila that displays a refined Highlands terroir in every drop. Brand's growing portfolio of super premium spirits is comprised of "Artesano", "Barrel Reserve" and "Signature Infusions" collections. Espanita's award-winning "Artesano" range features three staple age expressions of the Blue Agave spirit: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Meticulously handcrafted in small batches, brand's limited "Barrel Reserve" edition showcases innovative maturation techniques and experimentation with different types of cask finish, leading with its flagship releases of the 97-Point rated Espanita Double Barrel Reposado and Espanita Double Barrel Añejo. Launched in 2023, "Signature Infusions" collection of natural fruit-infused tequilas includes three carefully curated flavors: Espanita Lime, Espanita Grapefruit and Espanita Pineapple, delicious and versatile in their application.

Committed to honoring its authentic Mexican roots, the female-founded and operated brand has received recognition for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, taking home 23 Gold, Double Gold, Triple Gold, and Platinum Medals from such accredited spirits competitions as SIP Awards, Ascot Awards, Beverage Testing Institute, USA Spirits Ratings, MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, and others, with awards and accolades including "Tequila of the Year" award from Bartender Spirits Awards as well as "Best Buy" award, "Top 100 Spirits" from Wine Enthusiast and Innovation Award of 2023 from the SIP Awards. For more information about Espanita Tequila, visit espanita-tequila.com or @espanita_tequila on Instagram.

Contact:

Espanita Tequila Company, LLC

pr@espanita-tequila.com

Espanita Tequila (PRNewswire)

Espanita Anejo Tequila (PRNewswire)

Espanita Tequila Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Espanita Tequila Company