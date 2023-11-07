Get Cozy This Hot Cocoa Season With The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle

The perfect gift for hot cocoa lovers adds an inviting aroma to your home

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gather your sweaters and fuzzy socks and set the mood with the new Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa candle. Swiss Miss, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with premium home fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter to create a limited-edition candle that brings the sweet scent of everyone's favorite cold weather drink into your home this holiday season.

The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle (PRNewswire)

"This playful candle looks and smells just like a mug of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa," said Audrey Ingersoll, Vice President, and General Manager of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. "The warm aroma evokes the original rich and chocolatey flavors of our classic cocoa that you first fell in love with."

Starting November 7, you can purchase the Swiss Miss Candier Candle at shopryanporter.com for $36, while supplies last. The limited-edition candle makes the perfect gift or conversation starter for the hot cocoa enthusiasts in your life.

The limited-edition candle is set in the classic Swiss Miss red mug topped with "mini marshmallows" made of 100% natural wax. The scent has notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar, and praline and is fragranced with essential oils, has a 60+ hour burn time, and does not contain parabens or phthalates.

"Following the amazing success of our fan-fave Vlasic Pickle candle, we've teamed back up with Conagra Brands for another super fun candle collab," said Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier by Ryan Porter. "Each one is blended and hand-poured by our amazing USA based candle makers. We use our all-natural soy blend to keep the colors vibrant and the scent bold and long lasting. As a special seasonal treat, we poured it all into the iconic red Swiss Miss branded mug."

Swiss Miss is best known for their assortment of flavorful hot cocoa, with classics like Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow, and seasonal favorites like Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice. Visit www.swissmiss.com to check out the brand's full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's®, BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy, Conagra Brands

(312) 549 - 5518

Caitlin.Davy@conagra.com

