Irresistibly Smooth? Daringly Effortless? Approachable With a Dash of … Boldness? You Must Be a Jameson

The World's #1 Irish Whiskey Invites You to Join the Family and Share What Connects Us in Its New Global Campaign Voiced by Irish Actor Cillian Murphy

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson Irish Whiskey – a famously smooth whiskey from a famously big family – presents its new global campaign, Must be a Jameson, narrated by Irish actor Cillian Murphy and directed by two-time Oscar-nominated writer-director, Bryan Buckley. Jameson is celebrating the attributes that have propelled the brand from its inception in 1780 – always welcoming and forever smooth. Sound kind of like you? You Must be a Jameson, too.

The campaign sets out to connect a world full of likeminded people who don't take themselves too seriously. So, if like a Jameson, you choose to see the green side of things, Jameson invites you to toast to being a part of the family, anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community.

In the brand's first hero spot, audiences meet Jose, a suave fella who can't seem to have his day ruined, no matter what. Stained shirt? Missed turn? Not a problem for Jose. He can turn a spilled drink into a happy accident or a bumpy boat ride into smooth sailing. You see, Jose is never fazed and always chooses to drink smooth, triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey. He Must be a Jameson.

In the second hero spot launching in mid-November 2023 touting Jameson Orange – the brand's latest release that hit shelves in January 2022 – audiences meet Julia, who rolls with whatever life throws her way. Just as smooth as Jameson Orange, Julia isn't afraid of a little adventure, and knows that if things take an unexpected twist, it's usually for the best. She Must be a Jameson.

"Jameson is a serious whiskey that doesn't take itself too seriously, and this new campaign is our lighthearted take on connecting people through their shared outlook on life," says Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "Have you ever sat at a bar, saw a stranger, and wondered if you'd be friends in another life? Next time, go say hello. After all, they could be a Jameson, too."

Must be a Jameson was created in partnership with Ogilvy and will live across television, audio, social, OOH and streaming channels in the U.S. The campaign will launch in global markets in 2024.

In the spirit of the campaign's dynamic OOH displays, "If you've never set foot in Ireland, but still feel a part of the family," Jameson encourages you to learn more about the new campaign by visiting @Jameson_US or JamesonWhiskey.com.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

