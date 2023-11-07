Kin + Carta Formally Announce Partnership with Databricks

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta , the global digital transformation consultancy, has formally announced its partnership with Databricks , the data and AI company. The announcement comes on the eve of the New York leg of the Databricks World Tour.

This partnership, which is the culmination of a joint work that started in 2018, has seen Kin + Carta data scientists and engineers receive training from Databricks' specialists, aiding them in helping enterprises unify data and AI workloads for more meaningful insights.

As a Databricks partner, Kin + Carta will have the capability to build bespoke, data and AI-driven solutions ranging from traditional reporting pipelines to custom machine learning optimization applications. All while integrating its clients' marketing and supply-chain operations.

Dan Telling, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kin + Carta commented: "At Kin + Carta, expanding our data practice through our partnership with Databricks is not just a strategic move; it's a testament to our commitment to delivering innovation. This collaboration not only empowers us to provide cutting-edge data solutions but also elevates our long-standing partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud and AWS, reinforcing our dedication to shaping the future of data-driven success."

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy and Certified Google Cloud Partner working alongside our 40+ joint clients together since 2017. With 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists, and Google Cloud designated expertise in 4 verticals, 8 product technologies, and 9 solution areas, our 6+ year partnership brings the connective power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies. As a Certified B Corp with a triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit, the consultancy helps its clients to deliver products, platforms, and services that are accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.

