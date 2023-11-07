MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES LANDMARK $6.5 MILLION DONATION TO U.S. VETERANS DRIVEN BY CUSTOMER CONTRIBUTIONS

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Men's Wearhouse announces a $6.5 million contribution to Veteran organizations in support of service members and their families. Men's Wearhouse began its support of Veterans in 2015 when it partnered with Kenneth Cole Productions and launched Awearness Kenneth Cole with a mission to "look good, for good," with Tailored Brands donating a portion of sales from the collection. This year, Men's Wearhouse expanded its support with the "Threads of Valor" campaign. Kicked off in November 2022, customers at all Men's Wearhouse store locations have been invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution at checkout. Through its year-round campaign driving donations in-store alone, Men's Wearhouse saw a record-breaking 1.3 million unique donors, resulting in its largest-ever contribution to honor U.S. Veterans this November.

Four veterans pose in Men's Wearhouse suits for the retailer's latest campaign. (PRNewswire)

The retailer remains true to its loyalty to the veteran community by sharing $6.5 million across four causes.

The retailer remains true to its longstanding loyalty to the Veteran community by sharing the $6.5 million across four organizations: Hire Heroes USA, K9s For Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, and Semper Fi & America's Fund.

"Men's Wearhouse is committed to uplifting our Veterans and giving them the support they deserve. Our customers have come to know and value our passion for serving those who have served, and this impact simply would not be possible without their generous contributions," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men's Wearhouse.

Recent reports identify a downward trend in point-of-sale donations nationally. However, Men's Wearhouse proves to be an outlier with customers donating a record amount to the brand's "Threads of Valor" campaign supporting Veteran causes this year. Funding contributes to organizations that support vets in a multitude of ways – from healthcare to animal companions. With an astonishing $5.5M already raised through point of sale and an additional $1M being matched by Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse reached a record-breaking donation this year thanks to its loyal customer donors, over 600,000 who gave on multiple occasions, and more than 50% of whom opted to give at the highest tier ($3-$5).

Men's Wearhouse will utilize these landmark contributions to create an equally groundbreaking impact. As a continuation of the brand's six-year partnership with Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, Veterans, and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce, Men's Wearhouse will become the first-ever sponsor of the Junior Enlisted Program (JREL). Since the program commenced in January 2023, it has served 3,682 junior enlisted clients and confirmed 2000 hires. Hire Heroes projects that the program will end 2023 with client growth of 20% and confirmed hires rising by 11% compared to the prior year. With Men's Wearhouse bolstering the Junior Enlisted Program, Hire Heroes hopes those numbers will continue to grow in the coming years.

"This generous gift from Men's Wearhouse and its devoted customers marks a significant step towards a brighter future for our Veterans and their families," said Andrew Sandoe, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "By enhancing the Junior Enlisted Program, we're expanding support and making meaningful employment more accessible to the Veterans who need it most. This united effort is a powerful example of community commitment, underscoring the transformative change we can achieve together in aiding our honored Veterans."

As for donation partner Fisher House Foundation, the organization plans to use the funds granted by Men's Wearhouse to build multiple new Fisher House homes across the country. Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been building homes to encourage a sense of community while giving private respite to families whose loved ones are receiving medical care in Veterans Affairs (VA) or military hospitals. The Fisher House program has served more than 455,000 families by providing more than 12 million nights of lodging, saving Veterans more than $575 million in lodging and transportation expenses. Men's Wearhouse is proud to play a role in celebrating the legacy of Fisher House Foundation and charting the path to expand the organization's impact across the country.

"Fisher Houses are about community, and Men's Wearhouse has done a tremendous job of encouraging their customers to be part of a community of action," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "We are grateful for the generosity of not only Men's Wearhouse and Tailored Brands but also to their clients who have generously given to show their appreciation for all our Veterans have given."

The brand will also be contributing to Semper Fi & America's Fund by sponsoring caregiver retreats and regular programming that supports the organization's mission to care for the critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, Veterans, and military families. And through its sizable donations to K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs for Veterans, Men's Wearhouse will grant the funds to fully fund the rescuing, training, and pairing up of up to 60 Service Dogs for Veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war.

"We are grateful that Men's Wearhouse has committed to help us provide holistic care to combat wounded service members and their families," said Karen Guenther, Founder, President and CEO of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "This partnership helps The Fund provide support to our nation's heroes from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces from the first moment of injury and for a lifetime."

"K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a Service Dog has on a Veteran. We are incredibly grateful for the incredible support of Tailored Brands to further our mission to end Veteran suicide," said K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco. "With a battle buddy by their side, the Veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence. Tailored Brands' generosity is the largest corporate gift K9s For Warriors has received in 2023 and allows us to continue changing numerous Veteran lives."

The "Threads of Valor" campaign will continue giving customers the opportunity to donate to impactful Veterans' causes throughout the year in stores across the country. To learn more about the campaign and find a Men's Wearhouse near you, visit menswearhouse.com/veterans.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Michael Strahan.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, Veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking Veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, our services are always free to clients. In 2020, we helped 11,580 service members, Veterans and military spouses find gainful employment. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 60,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. All Hire Heroes services are being offered online or over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our volunteer services, which allow industry professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org .

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation, Inc. is an international not-for-profit organization established to improve the quality of life for members of the military, retirees, Veterans, and their families. The Foundation builds comfort homes at military and VA medical centers and gifts them to the government. It assists with the coordination of private support and encourages public support for the network of comfort homes known as "Zachary and Elizabeth M. Fisher Houses." It works to educate and inform the military and Veteran communities, their families, and the general public about Fisher Houses and provides necessary support to individual Fisher Houses as needed. Other programs include scholarships, a grant initiative for nonprofits with innovative plans for quality-of-life projects, the Hero Miles and Hotels for Heroes programs, and individual assistance to members of the military and their families during a crisis. To learn more, visit fisherhouse.org.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund cares for our nation's critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, Veterans, and military families, and was started in 2003 by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Now with 19 years of serving military families, it is considered one of the nation's most trusted charities, one of only three Veteran nonprofits to receive an A+ rating from CharityWatch. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Semper Fi & America's Fund provides one-on-one case management, connection, and lifetime support. Today. Tomorrow. Together. Learn more at: https://thefundsite.wpengine.com.

About K-9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org .

Men's Wearhouse Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tailored Brands