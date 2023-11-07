Premier PXG Custom Golf Club Fitting & Retail Experience Now Open in South London

PXG Grows its Global Footprint with the Grand Opening of its First Brick-and-Mortar Store in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG®, a company dedicated to developing the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, announced the grand opening of PXG London South today. A premier golf destination, PXG London South supports a top-quality golf club fitting experience for players of all skill levels and presents the company's high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel.

PXG's first brick-and-mortar location in the United Kingdom, PXG London South, is an exciting addition to the PXG UK custom build and distribution centre, which opened in 2022 to function as the company's European headquarters.

"We've built a very loyal base of PXG Troops across the U.K. thanks to our exceptional mobile fitting team and our ability to deliver custom-built clubs quickly," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Now, we're thrilled to expand our services to bring the full-blown PXG experience to golfers in the greater London area with the opening of our very first retail store in the country."

The new 3,500-square-foot store is designed to mimic the U.S. retail and service experience. The store houses two custom-fitting bays with guest seating and state-of-the-art golf simulators powered by TrackMan® technology. It also features a dedicated putter fitting area.

PXG London South is open Tuesday through Saturday and is supported by PXG's Master Fitters and Retail Associates. Leveraging PXG's complete matrix of innovative clubheads, premium shafts, and grips, club fittings offered at the marquee location are immersive, data-driven, fun, and focused entirely on maximizing individual performance. Appointments for personalized club fittings can be booked online or over the phone by calling 0800 066 9449.

Just in time for the holidays, an expansive retail showroom is also fully stocked with PXG's latest apparel, accessories, and PXG Xtreme® Golf Balls. Located at Royal Mills, Unit 1, Sandown Industrial Park, Mill Road, Esher, Surrey KT10 8BL, appointments are not required to shop PXG's expansive offerings.

President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons added, "What we deliver is like nothing else in the industry. Whether clients come in for a fitting or to shop our latest sport fashion designs, they will be treated to an unparalleled shopping experience that is engaging, personal, and fun!"

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

