Sourceability® Named "Outstanding Independent Distributor" and "Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider" by AspenCore

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a global digital distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider, announces today it has been awarded "Outstanding Independent Distributor" and "Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider" by AspenCore's Electronic Component Distributor Awards program at IIC Shenzhen 2023. The award program honors distributors for their outstanding performance and positive contributions to the electronics industry.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Sourceability has received a distinction from AspenCore. In addition, the company has earned many significant achievements over the past year, including being named for the second time on Inc. 5000's list for fastest growing companies.

Also this year, Sourceability released product enhancements to expand its digital solutions product offering for their e-commerce platform, Sourcengine™ and Datalynq™, the industry's premier source for market intelligence and analytics. Most recently, Sourceability announced a partnership with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. integrating Datalynq into the OrCAD® X Platform.

"We are delighted to be recognized by AspenCore for our role in the electronics industry. As we expand our business, we will continue to look for new and innovative ways to help streamline operations for design engineers and procurement professionals," said Jens Gamperl, Founder and CEO of Sourceability. "We remain committed to developing world-class products and services to help digitally transform the electronic component supply chain."

AspenCore is the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector and has been honoring outstanding companies in the industry for over twenty years. The organization's media properties include EE Times, DN and Electronic Products. Winners were selected by a committee comprised of AspenCore's global senior industry analysts and online users from Asia, the US and Europe.

About Sourceability

Sourceability is a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Hungary, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

