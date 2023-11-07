Winter Wanderlust: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brings Back Holiday Drink Menu, Adds Food Item

Indulge this Holiday Season with the Taste of Peppermint, Sweet & Spicy Gingerbread, Caramel, & White Chocolate

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be jolly and satisfy your holiday cravings. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, delivers the taste of the season with the return of its winter limited-time-offers – the Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and new to the menu, Caramel Gingerbread Blondie Latte and Gingerbread Twisted Malasada Donuts.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

The Winter Wanderlust drink menu is available now through the holiday season until January 15 (or while supplies last) at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy these lattes served hot or iced, prices and participation may vary.

Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte: Returning to the holiday menu, this latte combines a delicious blend of espresso with white chocolate, macadamia nut, and a fresh burst of peppermint. The drink is topped with whip cream and crushed peppermint candy.

Caramel Gingerbread Blondie Latte : Indulge in the flavors of the season with this brand-new menu item featuring a delightful blend of sweet and spicy gingerbread, rich caramel, white chocolate and espresso, topped with whipped cream and gingerbread sugar sprinkle.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: A classic in its own right, this hot chocolate is a creamy, chocolatey delight topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.

Gingerbread Twisted Malasada Donuts: Sink into a sweet escape with an order of limited-edition holiday donuts. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

To celebrate the limited-edition menu, all guests will receive a free, exclusive sticker with purchase of a Winter Wanderlust menu item starting Nov. 7, and all 'Ohana Rewards loyalty members will receive 15 Bonus Lei (points) with purchase on release day. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

"As we settle into the holidays this year, the return of the Winter Wanderlust menu is sure to provide our guests with a warm taste of the Hawaiian Islands," said Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our Winter Wanderlust Holiday drink menu delivers classic holiday flavors, with a brand-new food addition that will transport customers to the beach this holiday season. The drinks are designed to create a nostalgic feeling of childhood while highlighting the island-inspired flavors you can find year-round at each Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii location."

Coffee lovers can also take advantage of various promotions Bad Ass Coffee has brewing this season:

Black Friday Weekend ( Nov. 24-26 ): At participating locations, guests can enjoy 25% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee. 'Ohana Rewards members may enjoy an additional 10% off, totaling 35% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee, while supplies last. Offer also applies online at At participating locations, guests can enjoy 25% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee. 'Ohana Rewards members may enjoy an additional 10% off, totaling 35% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee, while supplies last. Offer also applies online at badasscoffeestore.com , 25% for all guests and 35% for subscription members.

Small Business Saturday ( Nov. 25 ): To celebrate local shop owners, all guests may enjoy a free, limited edition woodmen ornament with any purchase of a 12 oz. bag of coffee or single serve box. Offer valid at participating locations, while supplies last.

Along with the return of the Winter Wanderlust menu, Bad Ass Coffee announces the return of its Gingerbread limited edition 12 oz. winter roast. Inspired by the classic gingerbread cookie with smooth flavor notes of fresh ginger, warm cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey with a delicate cookie finish. The coffee bag is available online via badasscoffeestore.com and at participating locations during the holiday season while supplies last.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30 plus U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

