Online businesses can now procure and launch essential solutions that power trusted online experiences in just days.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spec, the leading cybersecurity firm specializing in customer journey security, has announced the launch of the Spec Reseller Partner Program. While Spec's no-code platform already allows online businesses to deploy fraud solutions in days rather than months, the reseller partner program goes one step further, allowing businesses to procure a contractual relationship with leading fraud solution providers directly from Spec. This enables businesses to quickly adapt to changing needs and evolving threats and ensure the consistent delivery of trusted online experiences by leveraging Spec's platform to connect to their chosen fraud solution provider.

SPEC LAUNCHES NO-CODE RESELLER PARTNER PROGRAM TO ENABLE INSTANT ACCESS TO FRAUD SOLUTIONS (PRNewswire)

This reseller capability begins with strategic partnerships with several industry leaders that solve important fraud, abuse, and trust issues faced by online merchants and marketplaces, as well as new solutions tackling emerging trends in cybercrime with more providers to come.

"We are excited to introduce these partnerships, which mark a significant stride in our mission to empower businesses to effortlessly connect with world-class solutions," said Nate Kharrl, CEO of Spec. "Online brands have to constantly innovate in order to keep delivering trusted online experiences. These partnerships enable our users to more quickly adopt solutions to some of the most pressing problems faced by merchants, marketplaces, and fintech companies today."

The new Spec Reseller Partner Program encompasses collaborations and partnerships with technology providers, consumer data networks, and experienced fraud fighting groups. Spec has forged reseller relationships with IDology, AtData, Sift, and Chargelytics Consulting. Through these partnerships, marketplaces no longer have to go through a long procurement process to gain access to these great capabilities individually, but can gain immediate access to their offerings through the Spec Reseller Partner Program. "Customers recognize the benefits of Sift's partnership with Spec, and as a result of our integration, they are able to deploy and launch Sift in a matter of days and realize value immediately. In teaming with Spec, mutual customers are able to leverage our partnership to fight fraud, create better user experiences, and drive profitable growth," said Dave Scholtz, SVP of Global Partnerships at Sift.

In an industry first, Chargelytics Consulting, has built a Refund Claims Fraud solution on Spec's platform. "Chargelytics Consulting is thrilled to be one of the first companies to create and offer a productized service to e-commerce retailers on Spec's platform. Over the last 3 1/2 years, we've been on the forefront of studying both sides of the newest form of online fraud known as "Refund Claims Fraud." While we knew what type of solution was needed to address these issues, there weren't any solutions that addressed this issue in a holistic, comprehensive way at the time of compromise, when a refund claim is made," said Karisse Hendrick, CEO at Chargelytics Consulting.

Refund Claims Fraud (also known as RCF or Refund Fraud) is an example of an emerging fraud trend that's well understood by fraud fighters, but requires technology support to fight at the massive scale it's being adopted by fraud networks. The Spec Reseller Partner Program represents an opportunity to share expertise, test new solutions, and stay on top of important trends to ensure the preservation of trusted low-friction online experiences that drive top and bottom line performance for the world's largest marketplaces and merchants.

For more information about Spec and its partnerships, please visit www.specprotected.com/partners.

About Spec

Spec is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in customer journey security and orchestration, providing enterprises with unparalleled attack defense and connecting them to leading fraud solutions. With a commitment to innovation, Spec is dedicated to protecting businesses against all emerging threats and security challenges.

Press Contact:

May Calceta Wong

Head of Growth Marketing

may@specprotected.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPEC