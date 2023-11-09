Eagle Academy PCS Documentary Film Celebrates Nine National Awards, Local Recognition

Documentary Destiny Concealed: The Eagle Academy Public Charter School Story wins nine awards throughout U.S. film festivals, recognized by local publications

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Academy Public Charter School is celebrating its locally and nationally acclaimed documentary film, Destiny Concealed: The Eagle Academy Public Charter School Story, which honors the school's unique origins and influential co-founders, Cassandra S. Pinkney and Dr. Joe Smith.

The 22nd annual Urban Mediamakers Film Festival (UMFF), held in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area, honored Destiny Concealed with its latest award of "Best Educator Documentary Feature," following the film's screening at the in-person festival as well as on the streaming platform UrbanFlixToGo.com. This honor succeeds its initial UMFF status of "Official Selection."

"We wanted to celebrate our 20th anniversary with a bang," shared Karen Alston, Eagle's chief marketing officer. "However, we never imagined this passion project would be as well-received as it has been both locally and nationally."

Destiny Concealed, directed by Cheryl Montalvo, founder and chief executive officer of Insite Media Network, was awarded first place honors at the WRPN Women's International Film Festival, the Piermont Film Festival, and A Show for a Change Film Festival. Likewise, it was named an "Official Selection" at the Women's International Film Festival, the Wine, Women & Film Festival, the Urban Film Festival, and the Hollywood First-Time Filmmaker Showcase. Destiny Concealed also received an honorable mention at the Film Arts & Hearts Festival.

"It was an absolute joy to work on 'Destiny Concealed,'" said Montalvo. "Eagle Academy is clearly a very special place. Cassandra devoted her life to the school, and this film ensures her legacy will live on beyond both her life and the nation's capital."

Eagle Academy's film was recently reviewed and highlighted in Washington, D.C.'s HillRag magazine by reporter Matthew McClure, who wrote, "Pinkney, as we learn throughout the documentary, was someone who – through the struggles she faced with her own son as a young mother in an underserved community – was inspired to help build intellectual generational wealth for hundreds of families… Keep your tissues handy." McClure's review will also be printed in HillRag's sister publication, East of the River.

Eagle Academy Public Charter School was founded in 2003 by Cassandra S. Pinkney, Dr. Joe Smith, and a diverse group of education, business, and medical leaders. Eagle Academy was the first Washington, D.C., charter school focused on early childhood education and catering to children with special needs. Other defining features of Eagle include an on-site pool and swimming lessons for every student, a sensory room for students with special needs, and a "Dean of Positive Behavior." Eagle operates two campuses in Washington, D.C.,'s Congress Heights and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods.

Insite Media Network is a minority woman-owned company boasting a team of creative media professionals with extensive experience in film, broadcast television, radio, and music serving North America, North Africa, and the Middle East. Insite was established to fill a gap in the market for affordable video production services for news gathering outlets, small businesses, NGOs, PR firms, and startups. Traveling domestically and internationally to fulfill client needs, the Insite Media Network team of videographers, photographers, and graphic artists always go above and beyond to deliver high quality content for clients.

