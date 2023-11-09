FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. NYSE: FLO) today reported financial results for the company's 12-week fiscal third quarter ended October 7, 2023.

Third Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable

Sales increased 3.5% to a third-quarter record, $1.199 billion .

Net income decreased $87.3 million to a net loss of $46.7 million , primarily due to increased legal settlement expense. Adjusted net income(1) decreased 4.5% to $61.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 0.6% to $121.2 million , representing 10.1% of sales, a 30-basis point decrease.

Diluted EPS decreased $0.41 to a loss of $0.22 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) decreased $0.01 to $0.29 .

CEO's Remarks:

"We are pleased to have delivered another quarter with record sales, where we maintained unit share in a challenging environment," said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods. "Our pricing strategy proved effective, helping to mitigate inflation and drive top line results. Volume trends improved sequentially, reflecting strong branded retail performance and the diminished impact of business rationalizations. We continued to invest in areas that we expect to drive future growth, including our team, bakeries, brand marketing, and digital initiatives.

"Our diverse product portfolio is well-positioned to meet an increasingly value-focused consumer. We also are investing in innovation to introduce additional differentiated products across the price spectrum, and increasing marketing efforts to aid awareness. Nature's Own Keto loaf and healthier snacking options from Dave's Killer Bread are recent examples that are helping to maintain our strong momentum into the fourth quarter and expand our market potential. We remain focused on maximizing our near-term results while enabling future growth in line with our long-term financial targets."

For the 52-week Fiscal 2023, the Company Expects:

Sales in the range of approximately $5.085 billion to $5.104 billion , representing an increase of approximately 5.8% to 6.2% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of approximately $5.095 billion to $5.141 billion , representing an increase of approximately 6.0% to 7.0% compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the range of approximately $495 million to $515 million , compared to prior guidance of $503 million to $528 million .

Diluted EPS in the range of $0.60 to $0.67 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the range of approximately $1.18 to $1.25 , consistent with prior guidance.

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $150 million to $155 million , compared to prior guidance of $155 million to $160 million

Net interest expense of approximately $16 million to $18 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213 million shares

Capital expenditures in the range of $135 million to $145 million , with $25 million to $35 million related to the ERP upgrade, compared to prior guidance of $145 million to $155 million , with $30 million to $40 million related to the ERP upgrade

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.22)



$ 0.19

Business process improvement costs



0.02





0.03

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets

NM





0.02

Restructuring charges

NM





—

Acquisition-related costs



—





0.04

Legal settlement and related costs



0.49





0.02

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.29



$ 0.30





NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.



Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable

Branded Retail sales increased $22.7 million or 3.0% to $771.2 million due to higher prices intended to offset inflationary pressures, improved mix from greater branded organic product sales, and the acquisition contribution, partially offset by volume declines. Pricing/mix(3) rose 2.8%, volume(4) declined 1.1%, and the Papa Pita acquisition added 1.3%.



Other sales increased $18.4 million or 4.5% to $428.1 million due to substantial price increases intended to offset inflationary pressures, and the acquisition contribution, partially offset by volume declines. Pricing/mix(3) rose 10.4%, volume(4) declined 7.4%, and the Papa Pita acquisition added 1.5%.

Materials, supplies, labor, and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 51.5% of sales, a 170-basis point decrease. These costs decreased as a percentage of sales due to inflation-driven pricing actions more than offsetting input cost inflation, lower production volumes, increased product returns, and higher maintenance and labor costs.

Selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 50.4% of sales, a 1,180-basis point increase. Increased legal settlement expense, and, to a much lesser extent, increased workforce-related costs, marketing investments, and amortization of technology were partly offset by lower distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales and acquisition costs incurred in the prior year period. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 38.4% of sales, a 200-basis point increase, due to the factors listed above with the exception of the legal settlement expense and prior-year acquisition costs.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $36.0 million or 3.0% of sales, a 20-basis point increase.

Net income decreased $87.3 million to a net loss of $46.7 million due to all the factors mentioned above and higher interest expense. Adjusted net income(1) decreased 4.5% to $61.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 0.6% to $121.2 million , representing 10.1% of sales, a 30-basis point decrease.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

Year-to-date, through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flow from operating activities decreased by $34.2 million to $257.3 million, capital expenditures decreased $31.4 million to $97.0 million, and dividends paid to shareholders increased $6.7 million to $146.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $14.6 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability that have occurred through the third quarter of fiscal 2023. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release. (2) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for adjusted EBITDA to net income for the 52-week Fiscal 2023 is included in this press release because the company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. (3) Calculated as (current year period units X change in price per unit) / prior year period sales dollars (4) Calculated as (prior year period price per unit X change in units) / prior year period sales dollars

Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation will be posted to the Flowers Foods website. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on November 10, 2023. The pre-recorded remarks and webcast will be archived at flowersfoods.com/investors.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release and certain other written or oral statements made from time to time by Flowers Foods, Inc. (the "company", "Flowers Foods", "Flowers", "us", "we", or "our") and its representatives that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our business and our future financial condition and results of operations and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable. Forward-looking statements are based on current information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain factors that may cause actual results, performance, liquidity, and achievements to differ materially from those projected are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may include, but are not limited to, (a) unexpected changes in any of the following: (1) general economic and business conditions; (2) the competitive setting in which we operate, including advertising or promotional strategies by us or our competitors, as well as changes in consumer demand; (3) interest rates and other terms available to us on our borrowings; (4) supply chain conditions and any related impact on energy and raw materials costs and availability and hedging counter-party risks; (5) relationships with or increased costs related to our employees and third-party service providers; (6) laws and regulations (including environmental and health-related issues); and (7) accounting standards or tax rates in the markets in which we operate, (b) the loss or financial instability of any significant customer(s), including as a result of product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, (c) changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward less expensive store branded products, (d) the level of success we achieve in developing and introducing new products and entering new markets, (e) our ability to implement new technology and customer requirements as required, (f) our ability to operate existing, and any new, manufacturing lines according to schedule, (g) our ability to implement and achieve our environmental, social, and governance goals in accordance with regulatory requirements and expectations of stakeholders, suppliers, and customers; (h) our ability to execute our business strategies which may involve, among other things, (1) the ability to realize the intended benefits of completed, planned or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or joint ventures, (2) the deployment of new systems (e.g., our enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system), distribution channels and technology, and (3) an enhanced organizational structure (e.g., our sales and supply chain reorganization), (i) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (j) changes in pricing, customer and consumer reaction to pricing actions (including decreased volumes), and the pricing environment among competitors within the industry, (k) our ability to adjust pricing to offset, or partially offset, inflationary pressure on the cost of our products, including ingredient and packaging costs; (l) disruptions in our direct-store-delivery distribution model, including litigation or an adverse ruling by a court or regulatory or governmental body that could affect the independent contractor classifications of the independent distributor partners, and changes to our direct-store-delivery distribution model in California, (m) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (n) labor shortages and turnover or increases in employee and employee-related costs, (o) the credit, business, and legal risks associated with independent distributor partners and customers, which operate in the highly competitive retail food and foodservice industries, (p) any business disruptions due to political instability, pandemics, armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and Gaza), incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, labor strikes or work stoppages, technological breakdowns, product contamination, product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, or the responses to or repercussions from any of these or similar events or conditions and our ability to insure against such events, (q) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions, cyber-attacks or security breaches of such systems or risks associated with the implementation of the upgrade of our ERP system; and (r) the potential impact of climate change on the company, including physical and transition risks, availability or restriction of resources, higher regulatory and compliance costs, reputational risks, and availability of capital on attractive terms. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor does it necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the company (such as in our other filings with the SEC or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. Refer to Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-K, Part II, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 7, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding factors that could affect the company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further public disclosures by the company (such as in our filings with the SEC or in company press releases) on related subjects.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), and gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Earnings are net income. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted SD&A, respectively, to exclude additional costs that the company considers important to present to investors. These costs include, but are not limited to, the costs of closing a plant or costs associated with acquisition-related activities, certain impairment charges, legal settlements and other costs impacting past and future comparability. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)









October 7, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,561



$ 165,134

Other current assets



674,674





613,334

Property, plant and equipment, net



961,659





849,325

Right-of-use leases, net



263,146





275,214

Distributor notes receivable (1)



139,836





163,354

Other assets



37,899





37,008

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



1,342,864





1,209,625

Total assets

$ 3,434,639



$ 3,312,994

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities

$ 620,132



$ 518,656

Long-term debt



1,037,843





891,842

Right-of-use lease liabilities (2)



271,614





282,862

Other liabilities



130,399





176,344

Stockholders' equity



1,374,651





1,443,290

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,434,639



$ 3,312,994





















(1) Includes current portion of $25,344 and $26,472, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $49,727 and $45,769, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)









12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Sales

$ 1,199,260



$ 1,158,169



$ 3,961,803



$ 3,723,152

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



617,468





615,621





2,044,417





1,926,297

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses



603,954





447,363





1,671,813





1,440,665

Restructuring charges



179





—





6,873





—

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



1,034





6,835





1,034





7,825

Depreciation and amortization expense



35,974





32,899





114,693





109,244

(Loss) income from operations



(59,349)





55,451





122,973





239,121

Other pension benefit



(62)





(178)





(207)





(594)

Interest expense, net



4,010





1,342





12,147





4,947

(Loss) income before income taxes



(63,297)





54,287





111,033





234,768

Income tax (benefit) expense



(16,567)





13,759





23,293





54,971

Net (loss) income

$ (46,730)



$ 40,528



$ 87,740



$ 179,797

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.22)



$ 0.19



$ 0.41



$ 0.84

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



211,522





213,326





213,455





213,317



Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)









12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income

$ (46,730)



$ 40,528



$ 87,740



$ 179,797

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating

activities:























Total non-cash adjustments



6,458





48,562





111,814





157,514

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension plan contributions



168,683





18,611





57,764





(45,777)

Net cash provided by operating activities



128,411





107,701





257,318





291,534

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(28,618)





(30,510)





(97,003)





(128,372)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



1,503





1,760





2,278





3,335

Acquisition of business



—





—





(274,755)





—

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



—





—





(1,981)





(9,000)

Other



(1,051)





2,604





4,926





14,781

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(28,166)





(26,146)





(366,535)





(119,256)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Dividends paid



(48,603)





(46,605)





(146,726)





(140,052)

Stock repurchases



(4,647)





(18,072)





(30,891)





(34,586)

Net change in debt borrowings



(37,000)





—





145,000





—

Payments on financing leases



(461)





(442)





(1,513)





(1,306)

Other



(6,684)





2,168





(7,226)





(1,090)

Net cash disbursed for financing activities



(97,395)





(62,951)





(41,356)





(177,034)

Effect of exchange rates on cash



—





(8,371)





—





(8,371)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



2,850





18,604





(150,573)





(4,756)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



11,711





162,511





165,134





185,871

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 14,561



$ 172,744



$ 14,561



$ 172,744



Flowers Foods, Inc. Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge (000's omitted) Sales by Sales Class









12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended

















October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 771,165



$ 748,474



$ 22,691





3.0 % Other



428,095





409,695





18,400





4.5 % Total Sales

$ 1,199,260



$ 1,158,169



$ 41,091





3.5 %







For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended

















October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 2,538,711



$ 2,439,739



$ 98,972





4.1 % Other



1,423,092





1,283,413





139,679





10.9 % Total Sales

$ 3,961,803



$ 3,723,152



$ 238,651





6.4 %

Sales Bridge





For the 12-week period ended October 7, 2023

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix*



2.8 %



10.4 %



6.3 % Volume*



(1.1) %



(7.4) %



(4.1) % Acquisition



1.3 %



1.5 %



1.3 % Total percentage point change in sales



3.0 %



4.5 %



3.5 %



For the 40-week period ended October 7, 2023

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix*



6.3 %



18.3 %



11.3 % Volume*



(3.3) %



(8.7) %



(6.0) % Acquisition



1.1 %



1.3 %



1.1 % Total percentage point change in sales



4.1 %



10.9 %



6.4 %



















* Computations above are calculated as follows:

Price/Mix $ = Current year period units × change in price per unit

Price/Mix % = Price/Mix $ ÷ Prior year period Sales $





















Volume $ = Prior year period price per unit × change in units

Volume % = Volume $ ÷ Prior year period Sales $



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)









Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.22)



$ 0.19



$ 0.41



$ 0.84

Business process improvement costs



0.02





0.03





0.07





0.10

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets

NM





0.02



NM





0.03

Restructuring charges

NM





—





0.02





—

Acquisition-related costs



—





0.04





0.01





0.04

Severance and lease termination



—





—





—





0.01

Legal settlements and related costs



0.49





0.02





0.48





0.03

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.29



$ 0.30



$ 1.00



$ 1.04

NM - not meaningful.























Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.





















































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Sales

$ 1,199,260



$ 1,158,169



$ 3,961,803



$ 3,723,152

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive

of depreciation and amortization)



617,468





615,621





2,044,417





1,926,297

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization



581,792





542,548





1,917,386





1,796,855

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



19,225





18,264





62,932





59,865

Gross margin

$ 562,567



$ 524,284



$ 1,854,454



$ 1,736,990

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 19,225



$ 18,264



$ 62,932



$ 59,865

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution, and

administrative activities



16,749





14,635





51,761





49,379

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 35,974



$ 32,899



$ 114,693



$ 109,244













Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution, and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted SD&A





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses

(SD&A)

$ 603,954



$ 447,363



$ 1,671,813



$ 1,440,665

Business process improvement costs



(5,814)





(8,144)





(18,621)





(28,866)

Legal settlements and related costs



(137,529)





(5,500)





(137,529)





(7,500)

Acquisition-related costs



—





(11,582)





(3,712)





(11,582)

Severance and lease termination



—





—





—





(1,717)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 460,611



$ 422,137



$ 1,511,951



$ 1,391,000



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Net (loss) income

$ (46,730)



$ 40,528



$ 87,740



$ 179,797

Income tax (benefit) expense



(16,567)





13,759





23,293





54,971

Interest expense, net



4,010





1,342





12,147





4,947

Depreciation and amortization



35,974





32,899





114,693





109,244

EBITDA



(23,313)





88,528





237,873





348,959

Other pension benefit



(62)





(178)





(207)





(594)

Business process improvement costs



5,814





8,144





18,621





28,866

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



1,034





6,835





1,034





7,825

Restructuring charges



179





—





6,873





—

Acquisition-related costs



—





11,582





3,712





11,582

Severance and lease termination



—





—





—





1,717

Legal settlements and related costs



137,529





5,500





137,529





7,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 121,181



$ 120,411



$ 405,435



$ 405,855

Sales

$ 1,199,260



$ 1,158,169



$ 3,961,803



$ 3,723,152

Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.1 %



10.4 %



10.2 %



10.9 %





































Reconciliation of Income Tax (Benefit) Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Income tax (benefit) expense

$ (16,567)



$ 13,759



$ 23,293



$ 54,971

Tax impact of:























Business process improvement costs



1,453





2,036





4,655





7,217

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



259





1,708





259





1,956

Restructuring charges



45





—





1,718





—

Acquisition-related costs



—





2,896





928





2,896

Severance and lease termination



—





—





—





429

Legal settlements and related costs



34,382





1,375





34,382





1,875

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 19,572



$ 21,774



$ 65,235



$ 69,344



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income





12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended



For the 40-Week Period Ended





October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022



October 7, 2023



October 8, 2022

Net (loss) income

$ (46,730)



$ 40,528



$ 87,740



$ 179,797

Business process improvement costs



4,361





6,108





13,966





21,649

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



775





5,127





775





5,869

Restructuring charges



134





—





5,155





—

Acquisition-related costs



—





8,686





2,784





8,686

Severance and lease termination



—





—





—





1,288

Legal settlements and related costs



103,147





4,125





103,147





5,625

Adjusted net income

$ 61,687



$ 64,574



$ 213,567



$ 222,914







Reconciliation of Earnings per Share -

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance





Range Estimate

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.60

to $ 0.67

Business process improvement costs



0.07





0.07

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets

NM



NM

Restructuring charges



0.02





0.02

Acquisition-related costs



0.01





0.01

Legal settlements and related costs



0.48





0.48

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.18

to $ 1.25

















View original content:

