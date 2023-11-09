Guidehouse CMO Joy Jarrett Honored by PR Daily's as Prestigious Top Woman in Marketing 2023

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Joy Jarrett, Chief Marketing Officer, has been named to PR Daily's Top Women in Marketing Awards List for 2023 in the Brand Marketer category.

PR Daily's Top Women in Marketing Awards celebrates the female marketing leaders who are elevating brands and products, breaking barriers within their organization and advancing the marketing profession. PR Daily held a special award celebration on October 26, 2023, at the City Winery in New York City, recognizing these influential women and their impressive work.

Jarrett was chosen from a wide pool of nominees to receive recognition in the Brand Marketer category for her influential work. At Guidehouse, she is responsible for leading and overseeing all marketing efforts for the firm including enterprise branding, creative, campaigns, web, events, social media, public relations, and all forms of corporate communications. Working alongside CEO Scott McIntyre and the entire leadership team, Jarrett has been instrumental in contributing to the firm's tremendous growth, market positioning and business transformation.

Her impact on Guidehouse's growth is evident through metrics such as increased proposal volumes, higher win rates, and growing brand distinction as a unique consultancy. She has positioned marketing as a strategic partner, guiding creative and impactful strategies that drive the firm's success.

"Congratulations to Joy Jarrett for her well-deserved recognition in this year's program," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's and PR Daily's Awards programs. "Your dedication, innovation and pursuit of excellence have not only led to success for your organization but have paved the way for the future of marketing."

"I am honored by this recognition and thankful for my team and our successful efforts in truly distinguishing the Guidehouse brand. The proudest moment in my career and in my role at Guidehouse is in the cultivating and stewardship I get to daily influence for our brand through the impactful nature of our work - both externally and internally," said Jarrett. "I treasure this time in our journey and try to bring honor to this CMO role every day."

Jarrett's profile as a Top Woman in Marketing is available on PR Daily's internationally read news websites.

