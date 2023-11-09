Mid America Pet Food Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Dog and Cat Food Products Due to Possible Salmonella Health Risk

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is expanding its October 30, 2023, voluntary recall to include additional pet food products, with Best By Dates before 10/31/24, made at its Mount Pleasant facility, due to the products' potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Voluntarily recalled brands produced at the Mount Pleasant facility include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member's Mark varieties with Best By Dates before 10/31/24. Recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the United States. The affected products include:

Product Description - Dog Food UPC Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 894308002343 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005092 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002336 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Formula 894308002428 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005108 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002152 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula 894308002411 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005115 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002053 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Ocean Fish Formula 894308002497 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005122 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002077 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Chicken Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe 854524005016 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005245 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005047 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Lamb Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe 854524005177 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005160 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005184 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Yukon River Canine 894308002510 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002527 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002176 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Active Dog & Puppy 894308002473 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002534 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002169 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Hero Canine 894308002763 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002381 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005290 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Ultra Pro 894308002480 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005306 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Performance 894308002404 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005337 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Nutra Pro 854524005085 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005146 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005078 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Senior Healthy Weight 894308002572 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005153 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002596 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Elite Canine 894308002824 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002831 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002848 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic High Energy 854524005252 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002367 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005313 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Hi-Pro Plus 854524005276 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002374 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005139 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002145 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Multi-Pro 894308002718 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005214 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005344 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Professional 854524005269 50 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 894308002350 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005320 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy 899944446056 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 899944446063 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 899944446070 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Max-5 Pro 899944446025 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 899944446032 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 899944446049 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy 899944446094 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Original 899944446087 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Protein Plus 899944446100 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Sport Protein 899944446148 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Joint Support 899944446131 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Puppy Plus 899944446155 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance, Dog Food 899944446001 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Member's Mark, Beef & Brown Rice Recipe, Dog Food 193968343347 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Member's Mark, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, Dog Food 193968343354 30 pound bag Before 10/31/2024

Product Description - Cat Food UPC Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Hi-Pro Plus Active Cat & Kitten 854524005825 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005832 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Fit Feline Indoor Cat 854524005870 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005887 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Healthy Skin & Coat Indoor Cat 854524005900 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005917 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Mers Feline 854524005283 15 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 854524005221 5 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe 899944446162 16 pound bag Before 10/31/2024 Wayne Feeds Cat Food, Barn Cat Plus 899944446179 40 pound bag Before 10/31/2024

The Best By Date is found on the middle top of the back of each bag. This expanded voluntary recall is being issued due to some of the product lots testing positive for Salmonella through random and targeted sampling of finished product, including by the firm and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

As of November 1, 2023, seven people reported Salmonella infections.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull all product from their inventory and shelves and destroy product. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 11 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) seven days a week for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Inquiry Contact: press@mapf.com

