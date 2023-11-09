Niterra Invests in Remote Patient Monitoring Startup Vivalink

Company provides advanced IoT Platform and wearable sensors to capture health vital signs for clinical trials and patient care.

Investment between Niterra Co., Ltd. CVC Fund and Pegasus Tech Ventures supports technology detecting and assessing Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Hypertension conditions

Vivalink Medical, Inc. (CA, USA) technology has been installed in 45 countries worldwide, granted 20 patents, and utilized in 21 research institutions. The company is collaborating with 250+ commercial partners

Investment enhances healthcare with clinical grade physiology metrics powered by wearable sensors, network data services, algorithms, and clinician portals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niterra (formerly NGK Spark Plug Co. LTD, Headquarters: Higashi-Ku, Nagoya) provided a strategic joint-partnership investment through the CVC fund jointly operated with Pegasus Tech Ventures (Headquarters: CA, USA) to a remote patient monitoring services company, Vivalink Medical, Inc (Headquarters: CA, USA), that specializes in home healthcare, telemedicine, and wearable technology.

(PRNewswire)

"Our vision at Niterra is to improve the quality of life for everybody," said Dirk Schapeler , President of Niterra.

Niterra is in charge of creating new revenue streams to realize the "2030 Long-Term Management Plan NITTOKU BX," which outlines the transformation of the business portfolio towards an increase of the ratio of businesses not related to the internal combustion engine. To achieve this, Niterra plans to promote the creation of new businesses in the areas of Healthcare, Energy and Environment, Mobility, and Communications. As part of Niterra's efforts in Healthcare, the company is developing and investing in innovative home health and point-of-care solutions as their long-term growth strategy.

"Our vision at Niterra is to improve the quality of life for everybody," said Dirk Schapeler, President of Niterra. "We partner with the best industry professionals and brightest entrepreneurs to develop remote patient monitoring platforms to serve advanced patient care at home and medical environments."

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions including biometrics for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. They leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and related data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient. In addition, they have a track record of business operations in 45 countries around the world, FDA/CE/NMPA clearance, and are compliant with the Personal Information Data Protection Directive and related regulations (HIPAA, GDPR).

Vivalink has delivered over a decade of health tech innovations and a broad array of successful milestones, which includes development of a first-of-its-kind when presented eSkin technology, launching a temperature monitor, launching a medical wearable sensor, FDA & CE Clearance of an ECG platform, and various clinical trials.

"We are proud to have Niterra and Pegasus Tech Ventures as a key strategic investment partner to the Vivalink Team," said Jiang Li, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Vivalink. "This investment allows Vivalink to accelerate the development of our platform and its commercial growth worldwide. Our shared vision is to help healthcare organizations and patients be successful with faster time to market, a regulatory cleared platform, lower development costs, and common infrastructure."

Overview of Vivalink Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Vivalink's biometric platform accelerates the deployment of virtually any type of remote patient monitoring application for healthcare and clinical trials. Examples of these RPM applications include cardiac arrhythmia, cryptogenic stroke, cardiac rehab, COPD, neutropenia, and cytokine release syndrome.

For more information and to learn how Vivalink Medical, Inc. can help your company, visit: https://www.vivalink.com/

About Niterra

Global innovation and collaboration hub to improve quality of life worldwide

Established in 2018 to combine all business creation activities in one global team using internal development, collaboration with external partners, and investment. Goal is to establish $1 billion in new revenue by 2030

Niterra is a global team with locations in Japan ( Nagoya and Tokyo ), Germany , and the U.S.

For more information and to learn how Niterra Ventures can help your company, visit: https://niterraventures.com/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, offering intellectual and financial capital to exceptional emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to a more traditional investment approach, Pegasus offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups.

Our goal is to accelerate the success of our portfolio companies by connecting them to our network of multinational corporate partners to create opportunities for business development, manufacturing, distribution, and global expansion.

Pegasus' global corporate network includes Global Fortune 500 companies and other reputable multinational corporations across a wide variety of industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, original design manufacturing, gaming, systems integration, health, and pharmaceuticals.

Pegasus Tech Ventures applies a collaborative approach to working with entrepreneurs and our limited partners. We help our portfolio companies grow quickly and achieve success on a global scale.

For more information about Niterra's corporate venture capital fund with Pegasus Tech Ventures, see the announcement here: https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS06537/efc5c8d7/b7e4/4fbb/8873/b49844ec3bcb/20210329154815335s.pdf

For more information and to learn how Pegasus Tech Ventures can help your company, visit: https://www.pegasustechventures.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Niterra