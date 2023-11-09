Powering Up Your Portfolio: The AI-Driven LQAI ETF Arrives

ETC serves as adviser to the LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE: LQAI), the fifth fund to join Qraft AI ETFs lineup.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts announces the launch of the LG QRAFT AI-Powered US Large Cap Core ETF (Ticker: LQAI), bringing Qraft AI ETFs lineup to five funds. Qraft and LG AI Research, the artificial intelligence research hub of South Korean multinational conglomerate, the LG group, joined forces to develop LQAI ETF's AI-backed strategy that powers the actively managed exchange-traded fund, advised by ETC.

"Offering investors a unique opportunity to power their portfolios with cutting-edge AI technology is a great addition to the to the Qraft AI ETFs lineup," says J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts. "Our partnership with QRAFT has been instrumental in bringing high-quality technological AI innovation to the ETF space."

The LQAI ETF is driven by a unique strategy that seeks capital appreciation by investing in 100 carefully selected stocks within the US large cap universe. LQAI stands out by harnessing advanced artificial intelligence to pinpoint stocks that exhibit the greatest conviction in each four-week rebalancing period.

"LQAI's AI engine is a dynamic and evolving entity," says Marcus Kim, CEO of Qraft. "It constantly fine-tunes its algorithms with the latest market data to identify patterns and seize investment opportunities. What's more, it learns from its previous results to optimize the portfolio, ensuring that the ETF remains at the forefront of the investment landscape."

The full suite of Qraft ETFs includes the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT), the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM), the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (HDIV), and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ).

To learn more, please visit qraftaietf.com.

ABOUT EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and offers ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box™ and sub-advisory to fund marketing and consulting. ETC provides the trust, board, and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies is a fintech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft offers a variety of AI-powered investment solutions, including a security selection engine, asset allocation engine, robo-advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has an established track record in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that have been adopted by over 25 financial institutions worldwide. In 2022, Qraft received a US$146 million investment from SoftBank Group, entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate AI in the asset management industry.

About LG AI Research

Launched in December 2020 as the artificial intelligence (AI) research hub of South Korea's LG Group, LG AI Research aims to lead the next epoch of artificial intelligence (AI) to realize a promising future by providing optimal research environments and leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies. And LG AI Research developed its large-scale AI, EXAONE, a 300 billion parametric multimodal AI model, in 2021. EXAONE, which stands for "Expert AI for Everyone," is a multi-modal large-scale AI model that stands out from its peers due to its ability to process both language and visual data. With one of the world's largest learning data capacities, LG AI Research aims to engineer better business decisions through its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies and its continuous effort on fundamental AI research. For more information, visit lgresearch.ai.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Funds are subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Funds rely heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Funds may lose value. Additionally, the funds are non-diversified, which means that they may invest more of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF: Companies in the health care sector are subject to extensive government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure (including price discounting), limited product lines and an increased emphasis on the delivery of health care through outpatient services.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF: The Fund is subject to the risk that market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology advances could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments. The value of stocks of technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF: The value approach to investing involves the risk that stocks may remain undervalued, undervaluation may become more severe, or perceived undervaluation may actually represent intrinsic value. Value stocks may underperform the overall equity market while the market concentrates on growth stocks. The small- and mid-capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic evens than larger, more established companies, and may underperform other segments of the market or the equity market as a whole. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies generally trade in lower volumes, are often more vulnerable to market volatility, and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than larger capitalization stocks or the stock market as a whole.

Qraft AI-Pilot US Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income ETF: Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions. To the extent that the Fund temporarily invests defensively in Debt ETFs as part of its principal investment strategies, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective. The Fund's defensive investing may not be effective in protecting its value. Generally, the value of debt securities will change inversely with changes in interest rates. To the extent that interest rates rise, certain underlying obligations may be paid off substantially slower than originally anticipated and the value of those securities may fall sharply. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF: Returns on investments in securities of large companies could trail the returns on investments in securities of smaller and mid-sized companies or the market as a whole. The securities of large-capitalization companies may also be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Large-capitalization companies may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The market price of an investment could decline, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic or political conditions throughout the world, changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates, or adverse investor sentiment generally. In pursuing the Fund's investment objective, the Adviser consults a database generated by the LG-Qraft artificial intelligence system, which automatically evaluates and filters data according to parameters supporting a particular investment thesis. For the database, LG QRAFTAI selects and weights portfolios of companies in the Universe listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to provide a balanced exposure to a variety of factors affecting the U.S. market including, but not limited to, quality, size, value, momentum, and volatility. The Fund expects to hold 100 companies in its portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations by the U.S. Large Cap Core Database, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund.

Alpha – Alpha is a measure of the active return on an investment, the performance of that investment compared with a suitable market index.

AutoML – Short for Automated Machine Learning, AutoML is the automation of the machine learning process to make machine learning jobs simpler, easier, and faster.

Kirin API - Developed by Qraft's data scientists, integrates multiple vendors to provide both macroeconomic and company fundamentals with the correct point-in-time data.

