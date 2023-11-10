Ellipsis Health to sponsor the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit

With mental health issues continuing to rise in San Francisco and beyond, Ellipsis Health highlights the need for innovation in the space ahead of the APEC Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health , the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology for the identification and monitoring of mental health conditions at scale, today announced its sponsorship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit , highlighting its commitment to improving mental healthcare in San Francisco and beyond and raising awareness for access to treatment for all communities.

There is a critical need for innovation in the mental healthcare space. Approximately half the world's population is expected to develop at least one type of mental health disorder by the age of 75. Yet, the average delay between onset of symptoms and treatment is 11 years and over 50% of people suffering from mental health conditions do not receive treatment. Furthermore, experts predict that there will be a s hortage of up to 30,000 psychiatrists in the U.S. in the next few years, and in California, 23 of its 58 counties have fewer than one psychiatrist per 10,000 residents with six counties having no psychiatrist at all . The work Ellipsis Health is doing – leveraging technological advancements to amplify existing medical resources and increase efficiencies so that more people can be screened for mental health conditions and connected to the care they need – will help fill in these gaping holes within the system.

Ellipsis Health joins APEC 2023 in its commitment to resilience, innovation, and inclusivity. By using the human voice as a vital sign for anxiety and depression, just like vital signs are used as determinants for a patient's physical health, the company is bridging the gap between physical and mental health, and through this more holistic approach, is helping to de-stigmatize mental health conditions. To this end, since 2021, Ellipsis Health has partnered with Cigna Healthcare, International Health on a publicly available tool called StressWaves , the first-ever well-being screener that uses voice and AI. The tool gives any person the ability to understand their stress level and be connected to appropriate resources to support their well-being.

Ellipsis Health was founded in San Francisco and is committed to supporting community mental health and hiring local San Francisco talent. The Ellipsis Health team, based in the Bay Area and globally, is committed to harnessing ethical AI to improve health outcomes.

"At Ellipsis Health, we are passionate about supporting the mental health and wellbeing of all communities," said Mainul Mondal, Founder and CEO at Ellipsis Health, "As a proud San Francisco resident and founder, I am thrilled to sponsor the APEC Summit in San Francisco in 2023."

"Ellipsis Health's sponsorship highlights the company's confidence in San Francisco's innovative culture and workforce talent, as well as their dedication to promoting ongoing economic development in San Francisco," said Maryam Muduroglu, Chief of Protocol of the City and County of San Francisco. "I cannot wait to join Ellipsis in welcoming all of the APEC attendees to our great city next week."

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is a healthcare technology company that uses AI-generated vocal biomarker technology to harness the human voice for earlier and better identification, assessment, and monitoring of clinical anxiety and depression. Through partnerships with providers, payers, and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of mental health care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2017 and is backed by tier-one investors including Vinod Khosla at Khosla Ventures, SJF Ventures, Marc Benioff at Salesforce, AIX Ventures, Greycroft, Divesh Makan at ICONIQ Capital, and Generator Ventures.

APEC in San Francisco

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) is the premier platform for the United States to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance inclusive and sustainable growth. As part of our enduring commitment to the region and broad-based economic growth, San Francisco is excited to serve as host of the APEC Leaders' Meeting taking place in San Francisco, November 11-17, 2023.

APEC will be the largest convening of world leaders in San Francisco since the UN Charter was signed in 1945 during the UN Conference on International Organization, also called the San Francisco Conference.

This November, the United States will chair the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in iconic San Francisco, California. The 21 APEC Member Economies account for nearly 40 percent of the global population and nearly 50 percent of global trade.

APEC's themes this year are sustainability, inclusivity, innovation and resilience.

