Giant Food and UFCW Locals 400 and 27 Ratify New Contract

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food is pleased to announce that our store associates have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement negotiated between Giant Food and UFCW Locals 400 and 27. The agreement significantly enhances the wages and benefits for our 17,000+ represented associates, and demonstrates the respect we have for our associates' contributions and commitment to Giant Food.

"I am tremendously proud of our 87-year history as a local employer of choice. As a team, we continue to build upon that foundation for thousands of associates throughout the Baltimore-Washington region," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "I express my appreciation to our bargaining team and the UFCW Local 400 and 27 negotiating teams for their constructive discussions and professionalism throughout negotiations."

The new collective bargaining agreement takes effect retroactively on 10/29/2023 and expires on 10/30/2027.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - in-store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information, visit Giantfood.com.

