Hoth Therapeutics to Present at NobleCon's 19th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference, December 3-5, 2023

NobleCon is the preeminent showcase of small and microcap companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the NobleCon 19th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference in Boca Raton, FL.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoth Therapeutics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To learn more about NobleCon and registration to attend or scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management please visit https://noblecon19.com/#companies.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.