IDEA Award Bestowed on Zendure's SuperBase V and SuperBase V Packaging for Design Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups is proud to announce that its SuperBase V and SuperBase V packaging have been awarded the esteemed International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). This accolade highlights Zendure's dedication to innovative design and eco-friendly power solutions.

About The International Design Excellence Awards

The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), an annual event by the Industrial Designers Society of America, celebrates exceptional achievements in industrial design. The IDEA's unique focus on comprehensive design excellence underscores the pivotal role of design in business and beyond, demonstrating the transformative power of design at its best.

About Zendure SuperBase V and its packaging

The SuperBase V built-in semi-solid state battery boasts a remarkable capacity that spans from 6.4kWh to 64kWh with a power output of up to 7,600W. Inspired by futuristic automobiles, the front RGB light strips give SuperBase V a strong sense of technology and also provide lighting and DIY colorful lighting effects for entertainment. Equipped with power wheels, it can be easily moved using an app. It has a retractable hidden rod, which can be easily rotated to the right angle when in use.

In a commitment to user experience and sustainability, the SuperBase V packaging fully leverages the advantages of the product's built-in drive wheel, it allows for the product to be directly pulled out upon opening, eliminating the need for lifting and enhancing the user experience right from the moment the package is opened. The eco-conscious design uses pure kraft paper and minimal ink, replacing traditional foam and single-use plastics, promoting recyclability and reducing environmental impact.

"The IDEA awards are among the most respected and sought-after design awards in the world," said Bryan Liu, CEO and co-founder of Zendure. "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious Award, its recognition affirms Zendure's dedication to innovative design and sustainable energy solutions."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

