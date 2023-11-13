MCCi Acquires GovBuilt to Add to its GovTech Solutions

Enabling simplified user experiences with community development and government website solutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCi, a leading business process automation company, has acquired GovBuilt, known for its superior customer service and innovative offerings to government agencies. GovBuilt is a low-code/no-code case management platform specifically built for government agencies to provide citizens with a one-stop experience for multiple use cases. This announcement comes after MCCi's recent recognition as a GovTech100 company for 2023, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to its clients. This acquisition of GovBuilt will undoubtedly strengthen MCCi's portfolio and reinforce its position as a leader in GovTech.

"We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of GovBuilt, a move that will provide amazing, customer-like experiences to the citizens as well as the government employees," shared Donny Barstow, President and CEO of MCCi. "Together, we will launch new solutions and integrations quickly and efficiently to fulfill the pressing operational needs of our clients." He expressed the company's commitment to expanding their solutions and services to fit the ever-evolving needs of government agencies.

Matt Kenney, Chief Technology Officer at GovBuilt, said, "In doing our research to build the best community development platform possible, we talked with over 100 cities and counties to understand their needs and where their current solutions fell short. We listened to them carefully and created our business plan. As a result, GovBuilt's user adoption is growing rapidly. MCCi gives us the added resources needed to help even more agencies. We are excited to join MCCi, which has the same values and passion for creating raving fans."

About MCCi

MCCi is a leading provider of business process automation solutions, the creator of JustFOIA, and the world's largest Laserfiche solution provider. We create organizational efficiencies by adding intelligence to your business processes using hyperautomation technologies. At MCCi, our top priority is delighting clients and their citizens, making an impactful difference in the life of everyone that we serve. We are a trusted partner to over 1,500 organizations across state and local governments, education, and select commercial entities.

About GovBuilt

GovBuilt, headquartered in Manhattan, KS, is a new age community development and government website platform for local government. With over a combined 30 years of government software experience, GovBuilt has worked with government employees, contractors, and citizens to build a best-in-class online solution that streamlines government operations.

