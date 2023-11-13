WiTricity Brings Wireless Charging to AutoMobility Los Angeles

Company will showcase wireless charging for EVs in Los Angeles for the first time

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, will showcase its wireless EV charging technology at AutoMobility LA on November 16th, the media and industry day for the Los Angeles Auto Show. WiTricity will display a Ford Mustang Mach-E outfitted with the WiTricity Halo™ wireless charging receiver as part of a special focus on EV charging innovations, located in the South Terrace Exhibition area.

WiTricity will also host an Innovation Spotlight Session from 3:10-3:25 PM in the South Atrium.

"The promise of convenient wireless charging systems is now a reality, and we are excited to showcase our WiTricity Halo™ system at AutoMobility LA," said Amy Barzdukas, Chief Marketing Officer, WiTricity. "This technology has already been deployed around the world in automotive and industrial applications, and AutoMobility LA is an ideal platform to showcase our technology to the North American industry."

Industry Innovation

In July, WiTricity announced the FastTrack Integration Program for automotive OEMs that allows for an initial vehicle integration in just three months, dramatically accelerating automaker testing of wireless EV charging on existing and future EV platforms. Wireless charging will be fully enabled and operational on the automaker's EV platform using the WiTricity Halo™ receiver and the WiTricity Halo™ 11kW charger.

"As OEMs manage the transition from internal combustion engines to electrification, WiTricity is ready to enable the transition from legacy plug systems to the convenience that wireless charging delivers," added Barzdukas.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio that supports ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers look to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is foundational to the wireless charging of many products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

