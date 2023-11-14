Acres: USPTO Rejects All IGT Patent Claims Against Acres

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, IGT asserted that Acres' new Foundation® casino management system infringed on at least 4 patents out of a pool of over 200 assimilated patents pertaining to cashless wagering. IGT also demanded Acres pay them royalties which would have dramatically increased the price casinos pay for Foundation. In response, Acres submitted prior art evidence to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and requested a reexamination of the four patents.

The USPTO completed a full review of the 4 patents and has since rejected each claim that IGT asserted against Acres.

"Foundation provides operators with a wide range of new, unprecedented capabilities," said John Acres. "Presuming the findings from the USPTO stand—which I believe is highly probable—all claims of infringement against Foundation will be dismissed and Foundation pricing will not increase, delivering a win for Acres and for our casino customers. In my opinion, these patents should never have been asserted against us."

