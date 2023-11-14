Hackensack Meridian Health and One Medical Announce Partnership Focused on Expanding Access to Care and Seamless Coordination Between Primary and Specialty Care

One Medical plans to bring its technology-powered primary care model to New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared commitment to transforming health care, Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network and One Medical , a leading national virtual and in-office primary care organization, will collaborate to deliver a new human-centered and technology-powered primary care option in New Jersey.

One Medical (PRNewswire)

One in four adults in the U.S. and half of people under age 30 do not have a primary care doctor. The collaboration will provide more primary care providers in New Jersey and will ensure that residents and employers have seamless coordinated care through One Medical's innovative care model and Hackensack Meridian Health's integrated network of exceptional providers, hospitals and facilities. The partnership will benefit individuals through One Medical's membership model, while employers will be able to sponsor memberships on behalf of their employees and dependents. So far, more than 8,500 employers have participated in One Medical's services throughout the US. In addition to convenient in-person care, One Medical provides on-demand 24/7 access to telehealth services.

"We are deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality care and connecting patients with the specialty services they need and this exciting partnership with One Medical will help us advance our goals,'' said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "This innovative approach to health care continues our journey to create the health system for the future.''

One Medical members will be able to book appointments for in-person care in over 20 major U.S. regions, once the company launches in New Jersey. One Medical was designed to improve the patient care experience at every touch point, including thoughtfully designed offices, appointments that actually start on time, and provide more time between patients and their provider.

"In collaborating with the exceptional Hackensack Meridian Health team, we are thrilled to be able to offer residents in New Jersey an outstanding patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings," said Trent Green, chief executive officer at One Medical. "Together, we are committed to enhancing access to care and improving the health and wellbeing of New Jerseyans.''

Members also enjoy 24/7/365 virtual care services through the One Medical mobile app, including on-demand video visits, secure provider messaging, "Treat Me Now" digital assessments for common health concerns, easy appointment booking and medical record access, prescription renewals and proactive reminders for follow-up care and referral needs.

On-demand virtual offerings are included at no-extra cost to the member, and most major insurance plans are accepted for appointments and lab services. Consumer memberships are $199 per year, and One Medical works with employers across all sizes and industries throughout the U.S. who cover the membership fees as a benefit for their workforce. For added savings, Amazon Prime members can now add One Medical memberships as a Prime benefit for only $9 per month (or $99 annually), and additional family members (up to 5 additional family members) for $6 per month (or $66 annually) each.

Hackensack Meridian and One Medical are planning to open multiple locations over the next several years. Locations are still being determined and the first office is expected to open by the end of 2024. The partnership will determine where to open new facilities to meet patient needs.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand. One Medical is a subsidiary of Amazon and is a key part of Amazon's mission to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network's notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Children's Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensack meridian health.org .

Hackensack Meridian Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health