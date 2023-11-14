Hawaiian Bros Appoints Carin Stutz and Carol DiRaimo to its Board of Directors

Rapidly-growing fast-casual brand welcomes renowned industry leaders to its team

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros Inc. (HBros), the fast-casual pioneer known for its commitment to island-inspired cuisine and the aloha spirit, proudly announces the addition of two transformative figures, Carin Stutz and Carol DiRaimo, to its Board of Directors.

Hawaiian Bros (PRNewswire)

Both Stutz and DiRaimo bring a wealth of experience and accomplishments, highlighting HBros' incredible growth and solid positioning in the fast-casual dining sector.

Carin Stutz has an impressive track record, with leadership roles at industry giants like Red Robin, Brinker, Wendy's International, and Applebee's International. Stutz brings board experience from Kura Sushi USA and Checkers & Rally's, and held CEO and President roles at McAlister's, Cosi and Native Foods, solidifying her position as a key figure in the sector.

Carol DiRaimo's name resonates strongly within finance and capital markets. With an enviable reputation, she's acclaimed as a top expert in restaurant industry investor relations. She has extensive experience, especially in the public markets domain, at Jack in the Box and Applebee's International, and most recently served on the board of Qdoba.

Their previous collaboration at Applebee's was noteworthy, and their reassembly at Hawaiian Bros represents more than just a reunion; it signifies a strategic move for the brand, showcasing its growing prominence in the industry.

"Having worked alongside some of the best in the industry, I recognize the immense value Carin and Carol bring," said Scott Ford, President and CEO of Hawaiian Bros. "Their combined expertise is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and their decision to join us further positions Hawaiian Bros as a key player in the fast-casual world."

"At Hawaiian Bros, there's a distinctive atmosphere that's steeped in authenticity, growth, and innovation," commented Cameron McNie, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. "Carin and Carol embody this spirit and their addition marks a momentous occasion in our journey."

With Stutz and DiRaimo joining the board, Hawaiian Bros underscores its commitment to industry-leading expertise and growth. As the company aims to end the year with nearly 50 island-inspired restaurants, this move signals to stakeholders that Hawaiian Bros is not only expanding rapidly but is doing so with a focus on excellence, anchored by the essence of Aloha.

For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates over 40 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in eight states across America, and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018 including a number one spot on the Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies, and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com .

