Kitchen Basics® Brand Launches Its First Brand Partnerships with Cookbook Authors Natasha Greene, Kristina Cho and Recipe Developer Maxine Sharf

Kitchen Basics appeals to home cooks with premium, chef's-quality ingredients.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Basics® Brand is announcing its first brand partnerships with cookbook author Natasha Greene, James Beard award-winning author Kristina Cho and recipe developer Maxine Sharf. Heading into the holidays, the brand hopes to encourage home cooks and chefs to taste how premium quality Kitchen Basics® stocks and bone broths can transform recipes by adding flavor to a variety of foods, from holiday favorites to unexpected dishes.

The best dishes are made possible because Kitchen Basics® Stocks and Bone Broths use the highest quality, fundamental ingredients in each and every product. (PRNewswire)

We are elated to be partnering with Natasha Greene , Kristina Cho and Maxine Sharf for our first ever Kitchen Basics campaign.

These partnerships reflect Greene, Cho and Sharfs' passions for cooking with the highest-quality ingredients to create accessible yet elevated meals and the brand's commitment to creating ready-to-use premium products for home cooks and chefs alike.

"Kitchen Basics has played a role in my cooking for quite some time, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my creative recipes to life with the brand," said Natasha Greene of Asili Glam Cooks. "I'm eager to see how home cooks and chefs engage with my recipes and find a passion for comfort food cooking this holiday season using Kitchen Basics® stocks and bone broths."

As part of the campaign, brand partners developed unique recipes highlighting Kitchen Basics and the variety of ways it can enhance dishes, from a "Marry Me Chicken" orzo bake to a variety of winter soup recipes, as well as elevated, classic holiday sides like mashed potatoes.

"We are elated to be partnering with Natasha Greene, Kristina Cho and Maxine Sharf for our first ever Kitchen Basics campaign," said Liam Farrell, Vice President of Marketing for the brand. "Each home cook embodies the Kitchen Basics® brand with a focus on quality and attention to nutrition, and we believe their voices will allow us to connect with more consumers to help inspire creative cooking all over the nation."

Kitchen Basics® offers a variety of bone broth and stock products, all made with the highest quality ingredients including tender vegetables, premium herbs and spices. The stocks are slow simmered for hours to easily add rich, full-bodied flavor to a variety of dishes, including soups, stews and chili, sauces and gravies, marinades and brines, rice dishes and more, as well as 8.25 oz cartons for smaller households. Kitchen Basics® stocks and bone broths contain no artificial flavors, and many varieties contain no added MSG and at least 45% less sodium* than the leading broth brand.

Kitchen Basics® products are available at major retailers nationwide like Publix, Ahold, Walmart, Kroger, ShopRite, Safeway, and more. For more information, please visit www.kitchenbasics.com and check out Natasha Greene, Kristina Cho and Maxine Sharf on Instagram.

About Kitchen Basics ®

Kitchen Basics was introduced in 1996 with a line of ready-to-use cooking stocks. The founder's grandmother's recipes were the inspiration behind the culinary line of cooking stocks. Since then, Kitchen Basics has stayed true to its basics – slow-simmering its stocks for deep, rich taste and making its stocks only from premium herbs and spices. Kitchen Basics' portfolio has expanded to include bone broth for everyday sipping occasions. For more information, please visit https://www.kitchenbasics.com/

*Kitchen Basics® Original Turkey Stock contains 370mg sodium per 240mL. The leading turkey broth contains 800mg sodium per 240mL; Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock Contains 440mg sodium per 240mL. The leading regular chicken broth contains 860mg sodium per 240mL; Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock contains 370mg sodium per 240mL. The leading regular beef broth contains 830mg sodium per 240mL.

Better is in our Basics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Monte