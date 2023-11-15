Charlie Health Reduces Mental Health-Related Emergency Department Utilization

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for teens and young adults, today announced new peer-reviewed research demonstrating that its virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) significantly reduced emergency department (ED) utilization for mental health services.

The study, published in JMIR Formative Research , analyzed survey responses from 735 Charlie Health patients who had been admitted to the ED for mental health concerns prior to enrolling in Charlie Health's virtual IOP. Findings suggest that 94% of these patients, upon completing Charlie Health, avoided further ED admissions for mental health reasons in the three months following completion of the program.

In the midst of the ongoing youth mental health crisis, an alarming surge in young patients seeking mental health care has overwhelmed EDs, leading to widespread treatment delays for other services in specialized children's hospitals and general medical facilities nationwide. The issue is exacerbated by repeat ED visits from young people who have not received sufficient follow-up care. Over a quarter of young people find themselves returning to the ED for additional mental health support within six months of their initial visit.

Dr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, research co-author and Charlie Health's Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder, shared, "The reality we're living in is one where patients with life-threatening mental health concerns are discharged from the ED once stabilized, as though they've received adequate treatment, when that's unfortunately not the case." She added, "Charlie Health seeks to change this by making its industry-leading program accessible to those who would otherwise fall through the cracks."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health connects teens and young adults across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. Charlie Health tailors treatment experiences to achieve optimal outcomes, leveraging evidence-based approaches, including facilitated groups and individual therapy, as well as family therapy; all are provided virtually to ensure accessibility. Charlie Health's virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) closes treatment gaps by providing a level of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 27 states and counting. To learn more about Charlie Health, visit charliehealth.com .

