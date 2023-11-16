Enveil Named a Cool Vendor in Data Security by Gartner®

Leading analyst firm selects "pioneering innovative approaches to safeguard data," report says

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveil , the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced its recognition as a Cool Vendor™ in Data Security by Gartner ®.

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use (PRNewswire)

Leveraging Privacy Enhancing Technologies, Enveil enables secure and private data usage across silos and boundaries.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting and innovative vendors, products, and services, and this Data Security report features innovative approaches to safeguard data. According to the report: "Innovation of controls focused on data secrecy and entitlements is accelerating, with service providers enabling highly effective granular controls. We profile four pioneering vendors that could potentially help security and risk management leaders maximize the value of sharing data assets."

Leveraging advances in Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's ZeroReveal® solutions are engineered to enable secure and private data usage, collaboration, and analysis across silos and boundaries. Organizations can unlock data value without the need to replicate, pool, or move assets from their original location. PETs were highlighted as a key enabler of Secure AI in the Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence issued by President Biden last month.

"Our products are changing the way organizations can privately and securely utilize disparate data assets at scale by allowing users to unlock data value in novel and efficient ways," said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "We are proud to be highlighted as a Cool Vendor and see it as affirmation of the powerful role Privacy Enhancing Technologies must play in the data protection and enablement strategy of data-driven organizations."

In addition to the Cool Vendor recognition, Enveil was recognized in the homomorphic encryption section of four 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports: Privacy, Data Security, Digital Banking Transformation, and Emerging Technologies.*

At its core, Enveil ZeroReveal® is a two-party software system protecting Data in Use by ensuring the contents of the search, analytic, or machine learning model — and its corresponding results — are never exposed. Enveil is deployed and operational at scale today, affirming that the era of PETs is here and these technologies are ready to make a substantial impact for users across verticals.

Gartner subscribers can read the full report here .

To learn about Enveil's PETs-powered solutions, please visit www.enveil.com/faq .

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Data Security, By Joerg Fritsch, Andrew Bales, Brian Lowans, Anthony Carpino, Mike Huskey, Published 8 August 2023

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023, 14 July 2023

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Banking, 2023, 20 July 2023

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2023, 24 July 2023

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2023, 2 August 2023

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization protect data while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Lisa Bader

Enveil

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enveil