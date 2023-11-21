BuildOps Announces Major AI-Driven Updates to Core Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, recently announced AI for the Trades, a suite of artificial intelligence tools that redefines how commercial contractors manage their operations. BuildOps debuted its latest advancements in artificial intelligence at the first-annual Forge User Conference.

BuildOps announces AI-driven tools that highlight key insights, automate repetitive tasks, and scale productivity.

AI for the Trades will enable BuildOps customers to scale their business and maximize productivity with their current team by automating repetitive tasks, uncovering valuable insights, and increasing productivity. The initial suite of features will include invoice summaries, grammar and spelling correction, and asset nameplate capture. AI-enabled tools will remain a strategic priority on the BuildOps product roadmap to deliver functionality that allows commercial contractors to reinvest their time into topline strategy and business growth.

"Our commitment to innovation and efficiency within the trades is unwavering," said CEO of BuildOps, Alok Chanani. "With the upcoming launch of our latest AI features for the BuildOps platform, we'll address prevalent pain points in every commercial service shop—and this is only the beginning."

AI for the Trades will transform how invoice summaries are created and edited. In addition to enhancing invoice summaries, BuildOps is committed to improving the quality of customer-facing documents like job reports. Lastly, BuildOps is addressing the labor-intensive task of entering asset nameplate information.

"Designing solutions that genuinely make a difference in the lives of our customers is at the heart of our mission," said Sr. Director of Product Management, Mohit Sinha. "Our newest AI integrations deliver impactful tools for commercial contractors, and we're eager to continue improving the platform with AI."

BuildOps will continue to simplify trade operations, improve documentation quality, and significantly reduce time and error rates in critical tasks with ongoing AI-driven enhancements, providing a game-changing advantage within the field service management industry.

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We're taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. Learn more at BuildOps.com .

