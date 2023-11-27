Umpqua Bank Launches Warm Hearts Winter Drive, Mobilizes Thousands of Associates across the West to Support Neighbors in Need

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank today announced the launch of its Warm Hearts Winter Drive, an associate-driven campaign to support individuals and families who struggle with access to housing and other basic resources. As part of the drive, more than 5,000 associates and nearly 300 local branches will help mobilize their respective communities to raise money and collect winter clothing for shelters and aide organizations serving people experiencing homelessness.

Umpqua's Warm Hearts Winter drive continues a community-impact commitment of the former Columbia Bank, which merged with Umpqua earlier this year. The campaign was started in 2015 as a way for bank associates to partner with customers and members of their community to raise funds and other resources for local shelters and nonprofits providing support for families without a home. More than $2 million in contributions has been raised since its inception. This year's drive expands to support more than 100 organizations in communities across the combined bank's footprint in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

"As a newly combined bank, Umpqua is committed to mobilizing our greater resources and the collective power and passion of our associates to make a difference in our local communities," said Umpqua Bank Chief Marketing Officer David Moore Devine. "Access to adequate shelter and clothing continues to be a major challenge for many of our neighbors, and our Warm Hearts campaign empowers associates, along with members of our communities, to support local families in need. Simply donating a few dollars, a new coat or other quality clothing items can help ensure that more of our neighbors are cared for in the months ahead."

How to Support the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Contributions can be made at www.WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Financial contributions and new clothing items can also be donated at Umpqua Bank branches.

Associates at Umpqua Bank's nearly 300 branches are actively engaged in securing financial contributions and warm clothing from customers and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected will be donated directly to local shelters and aide organizations.

All designated contributions stay in the community where they were raised and directly support local organizations. Among the list of benefiting organizations are the Oregon-based Portland Rescue Mission and Eugene Mission, Tacoma Rescue Mission and Vine Maple Place in Washington, Boise Rescue Mission and Family Promise of Northern Idaho, Sacramento Loaves and Fishes and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership in Northern California, and The Road Home in Utah.

For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also email community@umpquabank.com for more information.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank consistently ranks as one of America's Best Banks (ranked by Forbes) and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at umpquabank.com.

